Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd.    0003   HK0003000038

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD. (0003)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hong Kong and China Gas : Closure of Register of Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

香港中華煤氣有限公司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in order to determine entitlement of shareholders to the interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June 2018, the register of members of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (the "Company") will be closed from Thursday, 13th September 2018 to Friday, 14th September 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12th September 2018.

By Order of the Board

JOHN H.M. HO

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21st August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Lee Shau Kee (Chairman), Dr. Colin Lam

Ko Yin, Dr. Lee Ka Kit and Mr. Lee Ka Shing

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Leung Hay Man, Dr. the Hon. Sir David Li Kwok Po

and Professor Poon Chung Kwong

Executive Directors:

Mr. Alfred Chan Wing Kin and Mr. Peter Wong Wai Yee

Disclaimer

HKCG - Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GA
11:12aHONG KONG AND CHINA GAS : Closure of Register of Members
PU
08/03China's Beijing Gas charts new direction under helm of Madame Li
RE
06/08THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 10 existing ..
FA
06/08THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/06THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY : Proxy Statments
CO
06/05THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY : Dividends
CO
04/20THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY : Proxy Statments
CO
03/22HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustment of Hong Kong and China Gas Structu..
AQ
03/22ANNOUNCEMENT : Moody's: Hong Kong and China Gas' 2017 results in line with expec..
AQ
03/20HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS : & China Gas 2017 Net Profit Up 12%
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Health Care REIT and Omega Healthcare gain after upgrades 
2015DIVIDEND GROWTH INVESTORS : I Have A Few Questions 
20154.8% Dividend Sabra Health Care Looks Attractive With Good Growth 
2015Health Care REIT down 3% on secondary offering 
2015A Strategic Remedy For Healthcare REIT Investors 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 34 778 M
EBIT 2018 8 409 M
Net income 2018 8 488 M
Debt 2018 22 758 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 29,05
P/E ratio 2019 27,59
EV / Sales 2018 7,69x
EV / Sales 2019 7,12x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Kin Chan Managing Director & Executive Director
Shau Kee Lee Chairman
Hon Ming Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kwok Po Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Shing Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.3.79%31 166
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD32.14%9 992
UGI CORP18.15%9 644
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD23.81%9 550
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-15.49%6 979
ITALGAS-5.84%4 489
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.