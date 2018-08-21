Hong Kong and China Gas : Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

香港中華煤氣有限公司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in order to determine entitlement of shareholders to the interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June 2018, the register of members of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (the "Company") will be closed from Thursday, 13th September 2018 to Friday, 14th September 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12th September 2018.

By Order of the Board

JOHN H.M. HO

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21st August 2018

