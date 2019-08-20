Log in
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd.

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.

(0003)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/19
16.92 HKD   +1.81%
05:37aHONG KONG AND CHINA GAS : Closure of Register of Members
PU
05:15aHong Kong & China Gas 1st Half Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
04:52aHONG KONG AND CHINA GAS : Preliminary Announcement of 2019 Interim Results
PU
News 
Hong Kong and China Gas

Hong Kong and China Gas : Closure of Register of Members

0
08/20/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

香 港 中 華 煤 氣 有 限 公 司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in order to determine entitlement of shareholders to the interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June 2019, the register of members of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (the "Company") will be closed from Thursday, 12th September 2019 to Friday, 13th September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 11th September 2019.

By Order of the Board

John Ho Hon-ming

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20th August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Lee Ka-kit (Chairman), Mr. Lee Ka-shing (Chairman)

and Dr. Colin Lam Ko-yin

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Sir David Li Kwok-po, Prof. Poon

Chung-kwong and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo-chi

Executive Directors:

Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-kin and Mr. Peter Wong Wai-yee

Disclaimer

HKCG - Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:36:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
