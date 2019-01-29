Log in
Hong Kong and China Gas : Completion of Redemption of Securities

01/29/2019 | 11:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities and the guarantee of the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. No public offering of the securities or the guarantee of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

COMPLETION OF

REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES

TOWNGAS (FINANCE) LIMITED (the "Issuer")

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

US$300,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed Capital Securities

(the "Securities")

(Stock Code: 6018)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

香港中華煤氣有限公司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(the "Guarantor")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

Reference is made to the announcement of the Issuer dated 17 December 2018 in relation to the notice of redemption issued by the Issuer to redeem the Securities.

The Issuer has on 28 January 2019 redeemed in whole the Securities in accordance with the notice of redemption. There are no Securities in issue following completion of the redemption and cancellation of the Securities. Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be withdrawn with effect upon the close of business on or around 11 February 2019.

Hong Kong, 29 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Guarantor comprises:

Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Lee Shau Kee (Chairman),

Dr. Colin Lam Ko Yin, Dr. Lee Ka Kit and

Mr. Lee Ka Shing

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Sir David Li Kwok Po, Professor Poon

Chung Kwong and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi

Executive Directors:

Mr. Alfred Chan Wing Kin and Mr. Peter Wong

Wai Yee

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Issuer comprises Mr. Chan Wing Kin (aka Alfred Chan Wing Kin), Mr. John Ho Hon Ming, Mr. Lo Wing Keung (alternate director to Mr. Chan Wing Kin) and Mr. Chan Wai Keung

(alternate director to Mr. John Ho Hon Ming).

Disclaimer

HKCG - Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 16:08:06 UTC
