The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd.    0003   HK0003000038

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.

(0003)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/06
17.98 HKD   -0.22%
Hong Kong and China Gas : Date of Board Meeting

03/07/2019 | 04:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

香港中華煤氣有限公司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 20th March 2019 to, among other matters, consider and approve the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st December 2018 and its publication and to consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

John Ho Hon-ming

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7th March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Lee Shau-kee (Chairman), Dr. Colin Lam

Ko-yin, Dr. Lee Ka-kit and Mr. Lee Ka-shing

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Sir David Li Kwok-po, Prof. Poon

Chung-kwong and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo-chi

Executive Directors:

Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-kin and Mr. Peter Wong Wai-yee

Disclaimer

HKCG - Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:02:08 UTC
