Hong Kong and China Gas : Date of Board Meeting

香港中華煤氣有限公司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 20th March 2019 to, among other matters, consider and approve the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st December 2018 and its publication and to consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

John Ho Hon-ming

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7th March 2019

