THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.

(0003)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/20
17.1 HKD   +1.06%
Hong Kong and China Gas : HKCG 2019 Interim Results Presentation

08/21/2019 | 07:23am EDT

The Hong Kong & China Gas Co. Ltd. (3 HK)

incorporated

Towngas China Co. Ltd. (1083 HK)

20 August 2019

1

This presentation and subsequent discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's view on some future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual performance and development differ materially. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide for future performance.

2

3

(HK$ Mn)

1H 2019

1H 2018

Change

Revenue

20,352

19,242

+6%

Profit after tax before property

3,752

3,963

-5%

revaluation

IFC revaluation gains

137

827

-83%

Profit attributable to shareholders

3,889

4,789

-19%

Earnings per share^

HK 23.0 cents

HK 28.3 cents

-19%

Interim dividends per share

HK 12 cents

HK 12 cents

^2018 figures were adjusted for the bonus share issue in 2019

4

OPAT HK$3.88Bn

( -2.5%

in constant Rmb )

Hong Kong (HC)

Mainland Utilities (MU)

New Energy (NE)

HK$1.67Bn HK$2.12Bn HK$0.09Bn

(Gas Volume -2.4%)

(+ 7.8% in Rmb )

(Falling commodity prices)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKCG - Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:22:12 UTC
