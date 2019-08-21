Hong Kong and China Gas : HKCG 2019 Interim Results Presentation
08/21/2019 | 07:23am EDT
The Hong Kong & China Gas Co. Ltd. (3 HK)
incorporated
Towngas China Co. Ltd. (1083 HK)
20 August 2019
This presentation and subsequent discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's view on some future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual performance and development differ materially. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide for future performance.
(HK$ Mn)
1H 2019
1H 2018
Change
Revenue
20,352
19,242
+6%
Profit after tax before property
3,752
3,963
-5%
revaluation
IFC revaluation gains
137
827
-83%
Profit attributable to shareholders
3,889
4,789
-19%
Earnings per share^
HK 23.0 cents
HK 28.3 cents
-19%
Interim dividends per share
HK 12 cents
HK 12 cents
^2018 figures were adjusted for the bonus share issue in 2019
OPAT HK$3.88Bn
( -2.5%
in constant Rmb )
Hong Kong (HC)
Mainland Utilities (MU)
New Energy (NE)
HK$1.67Bn HK$2.12Bn HK$0.09Bn
(Gas Volume -2.4%)
(+ 7.8% in Rmb )
(Falling commodity prices)
