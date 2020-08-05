Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2020
08/05/2020 | 12:16am EDT
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00045)
Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2020
The unaudited quarterly operating statistics of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") for 2020 and 2019 are as follows.
THE PENINSULA HOTELS
RevPAR (HK$) *
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Hong Kong
616
352
4,164
3,292
1,692
1,714
Other Asia
1,038
516
1,885
2,134
1,825
2,400
USA and Europe
2,944
975
3,283
4,565
4,651
4,457
Average Room Rate (HK$)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Hong Kong
4,395
2,804
5,989
5,396
4,857
4,819
Other Asia
2,887
2,456
2,604
2,996
2,607
3,186
USA and Europe
5,711
4,930
5,773
5,928
5,800
6,044
Occupancy Rate
Number of
2020
2019
(%) *
Rooms
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
(as at 30 Jun 2020)
Hong Kong
300
14
13
70
61
35
36
Other Asia
1,500
36
21
72
71
70
75
USA and Europe
969
52
20
57
77
80
74
From mid/end of March 2020, six of the Peninsula hotels in New York, Chicago, Paris, Tokyo (reopened in June 2020), Bangkok and Manila were temporarily closed due to public health concerns, government advisories, travel bans and community lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. RevPAR and occupancy rates of these hotels have been adjusted to reflect the reduction in room inventory during the closure periods.
LEASING
Average Monthly Yield
2020
2019
per available square foot (HK$)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Residential
48
47
48
49
47
48
Shopping Arcades
132
136
167
166
164
160
Office
64
66
63
62
62
63
Occupancy Rate (%)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Residential
94
92
97
97
93
95
Shopping Arcades
83
82
87
86
86
85
Office
95
95
100
100
96
96
Note for All Operations:
1. All amounts are expressed in HK$
Notes for The Peninsula Hotels:
Number of rooms is the total number of guestrooms in a hotel, whether available for sale or not. Rooms available for sale is the total room inventory less rooms unavailable for an extended period of time and / or permanent house use rooms
RevPAR is the total rooms revenue / rooms available for sale
Average Room Rate is the total rooms revenue / number of rooms sold
Occupancy Rate is the number of rooms sold / rooms available for sale
RevPAR, average room rates and occupancy rates are weighted averages for the hotels in each grouping
The Peninsula Hotels are located in:
Hong Kong:
Hong Kong
Other Asia:
Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila
USA and Europe:
New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills and Paris
Notes for Leasing:
Average Monthly Yield per available square foot is the total rental income / area available for lease
Occupancy Rate is the area leased / area available for lease
Average monthly yield per available square foot and occupancy rates are weighted averages based on the area available in each grouping
The Group's most significant shopping arcades are located in The Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, New York, as well as The Repulse Bay Complex and The Peak Tower
The operating statistics do not include information for operations whose results are not material in the Group context: The Landmark, Vietnam; The Peninsula Residences, Shanghai; and 21 avenue Kléber, Paris
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the above operating information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited
Christobelle Liao
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 5 August 2020
