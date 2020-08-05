Log in
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2020

08/05/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2020

The unaudited quarterly operating statistics of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") for 2020 and 2019 are as follows.

THE PENINSULA HOTELS

RevPAR (HK$) *

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Hong Kong

616

352

4,164

3,292

1,692

1,714

Other Asia

1,038

516

1,885

2,134

1,825

2,400

USA and Europe

2,944

975

3,283

4,565

4,651

4,457

Average Room Rate (HK$)

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Hong Kong

4,395

2,804

5,989

5,396

4,857

4,819

Other Asia

2,887

2,456

2,604

2,996

2,607

3,186

USA and Europe

5,711

4,930

5,773

5,928

5,800

6,044

Occupancy Rate

Number of

2020

2019

(%) *

Rooms

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

(as at 30 Jun 2020)

Hong Kong

300

14

13

70

61

35

36

Other Asia

1,500

36

21

72

71

70

75

USA and Europe

969

52

20

57

77

80

74

  • From mid/end of March 2020, six of the Peninsula hotels in New York, Chicago, Paris, Tokyo (reopened in June 2020), Bangkok and Manila were temporarily closed due to public health concerns, government advisories, travel bans and community lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. RevPAR and occupancy rates of these hotels have been adjusted to reflect the reduction in room inventory during the closure periods.

1

LEASING

Average Monthly Yield

2020

2019

per available square foot (HK$)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Residential

48

47

48

49

47

48

Shopping Arcades

132

136

167

166

164

160

Office

64

66

63

62

62

63

Occupancy Rate (%)

2020

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Residential

94

92

97

97

93

95

Shopping Arcades

83

82

87

86

86

85

Office

95

95

100

100

96

96

Note for All Operations:

1. All amounts are expressed in HK$

Notes for The Peninsula Hotels:

  1. Number of rooms is the total number of guestrooms in a hotel, whether available for sale or not. Rooms available for sale is the total room inventory less rooms unavailable for an extended period of time and / or permanent house use rooms
  2. RevPAR is the total rooms revenue / rooms available for sale
  3. Average Room Rate is the total rooms revenue / number of rooms sold
  4. Occupancy Rate is the number of rooms sold / rooms available for sale
  5. RevPAR, average room rates and occupancy rates are weighted averages for the hotels in each grouping
  6. The Peninsula Hotels are located in:

Hong Kong:

Hong Kong

Other Asia:

Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila

USA and Europe:

New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills and Paris

Notes for Leasing:

  1. Average Monthly Yield per available square foot is the total rental income / area available for lease
  2. Occupancy Rate is the area leased / area available for lease
  3. Average monthly yield per available square foot and occupancy rates are weighted averages based on the area available in each grouping
  4. The Group's most significant shopping arcades are located in The Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, New York, as well as The Repulse Bay Complex and The Peak Tower
  5. The operating statistics do not include information for operations whose results are not material in the Group context: The Landmark, Vietnam; The Peninsula Residences, Shanghai; and 21 avenue Kléber, Paris

2

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the above operating information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

William Elkin Mocatta

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Nicholas Timothy James Colfer

Executive Directors

James Lindsay Lewis

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

Clement King Man Kwok

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li

Chief Operating Officer

Patrick Blackwell Paul

Peter Camille Borer

Pierre Roger Boppe

Dr William Kwok Lun Fung

Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong

Chief Financial Officer

Dr Kim Lesley Winser

Matthew James Lawson

Ada Koon Hang Tse

3

Disclaimer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:11:02 UTC
