THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION

The Howard Hughes Corporation :® Announces Dates And Times For Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

10/07/2019 | 07:18am EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that it will release 2019 third-quarter earnings on Monday, November 4, 2019, after the market closes and will hold its third-quarter conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation)

To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's third-quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 8909919 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website (www.howardhughes.com).  

A taped replay of the call can be accessed 24 hours a day through December 5, 2019, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 10126966.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.  

Media Contact
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
VP, Corporate Communications & Public Relations
cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations
The Howard Hughes Corporation
David R. O'Reilly, 214-741-7744
Chief Financial Officer
david.o'reilly@howardhughes.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-announces-dates-and-times-for-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300932740.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
