Income & Growth VCT : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

Joint Announcement

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc, Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc (MIG 2), Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc and The Income & Growth VCT plc (together the Companies)

Issue of Second Supplementary Prospectus

The Companies issued a prospectus (constituted by a summary, securities note and registration document)dated 25 October 2019 (Prospectus) relating to the offers for subscription to raise, in aggregate, up to £38 million, with over-allotment facilities to raise, in aggregate, up to a further £20 million (Offersand each an Offer).

On 6February 2020, the MIG 2 Board announced that, due to investor demand, it had decided to increase the MIG 2 Offer size to raise up to a further £2.1 million (MIG 2 Offer Increase).

The Boards of the Companies announce that they have published a second supplementary prospectus to the Prospectus ( Second Supplementary Prospectus ) as a result of the MIG 2 Offer Increase .

A copy of the Second Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

A copy of this Second Supplementary Prospectus, together with the Prospectus and the first supplementary prospectus dated 20 December 2019, are available from the following website:

www.mobeus.co.uk/investor-area/fundraising

Pursuant to an offers' agreement dated 25 October 2019 relating to the Offers between, among others, each Company and Mobeus Equity Partners LLP (Mobeus), MIG 2 will pay Mobeus a fee of an amount representing 3.0% of the Investment Amounts (as defined in the Prospectus) in respect of applications accepted under its Offer, less (i) an amount equal to 0.5% of the Investment Amounts in respect of investors who receive advice from a financial adviser (and the application forms are completed by the financial adviser on this basis) less (ii) an amount equal to any 'execution only' initial commission waived by 'execution only' intermediaries in respect of such applications, and less (iii) an amount equal to any further amounts by which Mobeus agrees (at its discretion, but subject to not reducing Offer Costs (as defined in the Prospectus) to less than nil) to reduce its fees in respect of such applications, such amount being inclusive of VAT and subject to a cap on the amount payable by MIG 2 to 2.5% of the gross amount raised under its Offer (and rebate any amount paid in excess of this amount to MIG 2.

As a result of the MIG 2 Offer Increase, the maximum fee payable by MIG 2 to Mobeus will now be 2.5% of the gross amount raised under its Offer as increased by the MIG 2 Offer Increase.

As Mobeus is a related party of MIG 2 under the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the payment of the increased fee by MIG 2 to Mobeus is a transaction to which Listing Rule 11.1.10R applies.

In addition, Mobeus has agreed to waive its management fees for MIG 2 by an amount equal to 2.0% of any net funds raised by MIG 2 under the MIG 2 Offer Increase for the 12 month period commencing on the start of the first calendar quarter following close of the MIG 2 Offer.

