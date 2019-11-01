Independent Investment Trust : List of Investments - 31 August 2019
The Independent Investment Trust PLC
01
Valuation as at 31 August 2019
Asset Name
ISIN Number
Holding
Market Value
% Total Assets
(GBP)
Equities
Alfa Financial Software
GB00BDHXPG30
2,500,000
1,975,000
0.7
Ashtead
GB0000536739
1,000,000
22,710,000
7.9
Bellway
GB0000904986
200,000
5,800,000
2.0
Blue Prism
GB00BYQ0HV16
1,100,000
10,164,000
3.5
Codemasters Group Holding
GB00BFWZ2G72
3,400,000
7,140,000
2.5
Concho Resources
US20605P1012
50,000
3,002,012
1.0
Crest Nicholson
GB00B8VZXT93
4,000,000
13,888,000
4.8
Eddie Stobart Logistics
GB00BD8QVC95
7,000,000
4,900,000
1.7
FDM Group
GB00BLWDVP51
1,500,000
11,280,000
3.9
Fevertree Drinks
GB00BRJ9BJ26
800,000
18,040,000
6.2
Frontier Developments Plc
GB00BBT32N39
650,000
6,734,000
2.3
Gamma Communications
GB00BQS10J50
500,000
5,175,000
1.8
Herald Inv.Tst.
GB0004228648
1,500,000
19,680,000
6.8
Hollywood Bowl Grp Plc
GB00BD0NVK62
3,000,000
6,660,000
2.3
Joules Group Plc
GB00BZ059357
1,500,000
3,825,000
1.3
Loungers
GB00BH4JR002
1,600,000
3,200,000
1.1
Medica
GB00BYV24996
4,000,000
4,700,000
1.6
Midwich
GB00BYSXWW41
2,500,000
12,300,000
4.3
Motorpoint Group
GB00BD0SFR60
4,500,000
11,025,000
3.8
Nahl Group
GB00BM7S2W63
2,500,000
2,712,500
0.9
On The Beach
GB00BYM1K758
4,000,000
14,880,000
5.1
Persimmon
GB0006825383
200,000
3,805,000
1.3
Polar Capital Funds Plc - Insu 'I'
IE00B530JS22
984,710
5,877,341
2.0
Redrow
GB00BG11K365
4,000,000
22,040,000
7.6
Rpc Inc
US7496601060
200,000
870,386
0.3
Seeing Machines Ltd
AU0000XINAJ0
169,000,000
6,726,200
2.3
Team 17 Group
GB00BYVX2X20
3,000,000
8,550,000
3.0
The Gym Group
GB00BZBX0P70
2,000,000
4,940,000
1.7
TheWorks.co.uk
GB00BF5HBF20
1,675,000
1,323,250
0.5
Zoo Digital Group
GB00B1FQDL10
2,000,000
1,640,000
0.6
Total Equities
245,562,689
85.0
Total Net Liquid Assets
43,389,553
15.0
Total Assets
288,952,242
100.0
Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
