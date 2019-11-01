Log in
The Independent Investment Trust PLC    IIT   GB0000811686

THE INDEPENDENT INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(IIT)
Independent Investment Trust : List of Investments - 31 August 2019

11/01/2019

The Independent Investment Trust PLC

01

Valuation as at 31 August 2019

Asset Name

ISIN Number

Holding

Market Value

% Total Assets

(GBP)

Equities

Alfa Financial Software

GB00BDHXPG30

2,500,000

1,975,000

0.7

Ashtead

GB0000536739

1,000,000

22,710,000

7.9

Bellway

GB0000904986

200,000

5,800,000

2.0

Blue Prism

GB00BYQ0HV16

1,100,000

10,164,000

3.5

Codemasters Group Holding

GB00BFWZ2G72

3,400,000

7,140,000

2.5

Concho Resources

US20605P1012

50,000

3,002,012

1.0

Crest Nicholson

GB00B8VZXT93

4,000,000

13,888,000

4.8

Eddie Stobart Logistics

GB00BD8QVC95

7,000,000

4,900,000

1.7

FDM Group

GB00BLWDVP51

1,500,000

11,280,000

3.9

Fevertree Drinks

GB00BRJ9BJ26

800,000

18,040,000

6.2

Frontier Developments Plc

GB00BBT32N39

650,000

6,734,000

2.3

Gamma Communications

GB00BQS10J50

500,000

5,175,000

1.8

Herald Inv.Tst.

GB0004228648

1,500,000

19,680,000

6.8

Hollywood Bowl Grp Plc

GB00BD0NVK62

3,000,000

6,660,000

2.3

Joules Group Plc

GB00BZ059357

1,500,000

3,825,000

1.3

Loungers

GB00BH4JR002

1,600,000

3,200,000

1.1

Medica

GB00BYV24996

4,000,000

4,700,000

1.6

Midwich

GB00BYSXWW41

2,500,000

12,300,000

4.3

Motorpoint Group

GB00BD0SFR60

4,500,000

11,025,000

3.8

Nahl Group

GB00BM7S2W63

2,500,000

2,712,500

0.9

On The Beach

GB00BYM1K758

4,000,000

14,880,000

5.1

Persimmon

GB0006825383

200,000

3,805,000

1.3

Polar Capital Funds Plc - Insu 'I'

IE00B530JS22

984,710

5,877,341

2.0

Redrow

GB00BG11K365

4,000,000

22,040,000

7.6

Rpc Inc

US7496601060

200,000

870,386

0.3

Seeing Machines Ltd

AU0000XINAJ0

169,000,000

6,726,200

2.3

Team 17 Group

GB00BYVX2X20

3,000,000

8,550,000

3.0

The Gym Group

GB00BZBX0P70

2,000,000

4,940,000

1.7

TheWorks.co.uk

GB00BF5HBF20

1,675,000

1,323,250

0.5

Zoo Digital Group

GB00B1FQDL10

2,000,000

1,640,000

0.6

Total Equities

245,562,689

85.0

Total Net Liquid Assets

43,389,553

15.0

Total Assets

288,952,242

100.0

Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.

Disclaimer

The Independent Investment Trust plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:32:03 UTC
