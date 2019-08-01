Independent Investment Trust : List of Investments - 31 May 2019

The Independent Investment Trust PLC

Valuation as at 31 May 2019

Total Equities 269,766,214 85.2

Total Net Liquid Assets 46,825,127 14.8

Total Assets 316,591,341 100.0

Asset Name ISIN Number Holding Market Value % Total Assets (GBP) Equities Alfa Financial Software GB00BDHXPG30 2,500,000 3,125,000 1.0 Ashtead GB0000536739 1,000,000 18,645,000 5.9 Bellway GB0000904986 200,000 5,482,000 1.7 Blue Prism GB00BYQ0HV16 1,100,000 20,020,000 6.3 Codemasters Group Holding GB00BFWZ2G72 3,400,000 7,344,000 2.3 Concho Resources US20605P1012 50,000 3,888,051 1.2 Crest Nicholson GB00B8VZXT93 4,000,000 14,664,000 4.6 Eddie Stobart Logistics GB00BD8QVC95 7,000,000 5,670,000 1.8 FDM Group GB00BLWDVP51 1,500,000 14,400,000 4.5 Fevertree Drinks GB00BRJ9BJ26 800,000 21,232,000 6.7 Frontier Developments Plc GB00BBT32N39 650,000 7,085,000 2.2 Gamma Communications GB00BQS10J50 500,000 5,950,000 1.9 Herald Inv.Tst. GB0004228648 1,500,000 19,710,000 6.2 Hollywood Bowl Grp Plc GB00BD0NVK62 3,000,000 6,840,000 2.2 Joules Group Plc GB00BZ059357 1,500,000 3,825,000 1.2 LoopUp GB00BYQP6S60 1,450,000 4,495,000 1.4 Loungers GB00BH4JR002 1,600,000 3,488,000 1.1 Medica GB00BYV24996 4,000,000 5,880,000 1.9 Midwich GB00BYSXWW41 2,500,000 15,350,000 4.8 Motorpoint Group GB00BD0SFR60 4,500,000 9,180,000 2.9 Nahl Group GB00BM7S2W63 2,500,000 2,725,000 0.9 On The Beach GB00BYM1K758 4,000,000 18,328,000 5.8 Persimmon GB0006825383 200,000 3,934,000 1.2 Polar Capital Funds Plc - Insu 'I' IE00B530JS22 984,710 5,509,749 1.7 Redrow GB00BG11K365 3,930,000 21,418,500 6.8 Rpc Inc US7496601060 200,000 1,182,164 0.4 Seeing Machines Ltd AU0000XINAJ0 170,000,000 5,525,000 1.7 Team 17 Group GB00BYVX2X20 3,000,000 7,260,000 2.3 The Gym Group GB00BZBX0P70 2,000,000 4,700,000 1.5 Theworks.Co.Uk GB00BF5HBF20 1,675,000 1,490,750 0.5 Zoo Digital Group GB00B1FQDL10 2,000,000 1,420,000 0.4 2 14.8 100.0

Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.

