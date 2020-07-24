Log in
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. : Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

07/24/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see below for links to each of the Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. closed-end monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of June 30, 2020. 

Equity Funds
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD") Factsheet 
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN") Factsheet

Fixed Income Funds
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") Factsheet 

Property Funds
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP") Factsheet

Important Information
In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. 

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-standard-investments-inc-announces-release-of-us-closed-end-funds-monthly-factsheets-301099550.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
