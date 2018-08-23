Log in
THE INDIA FUND, INC. (IFN)
The India Fund, Inc. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

08/23/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: IFN), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of July 31, 2018. 

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund's total returns for various periods through July 31, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees): 


Cumulative as of 07/31/18

Annualized as of 07/31/18

1
Month

3
Month

YTD

1
Year

3
Years

5
Years

10
Years

Since
Inception

NAV

5.1

3.3

4.0

8.3

9.7

14.8

7.5

9.7

Market Price

5.2

4.2

3.6

5.8

8.1

14.6

7.1

8.8

MSCI India

6.5

1.7

-1.5

5.3

6.9

11.0

5.2

7.1¹

On July 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$789.1 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$28.93.

As of July 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of
Net Assets

Consumer Staples

20.4

Financials

20.2

Information Technology

17.2

Materials

13.4

Health Care

11.5

Consumer Discretionary

6.0

Industrials

5.3

Telecommunications

2.4

Real Estate

1.5

Energy

1.1

Cash

1.2

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of July 31, 2018, representing 50.3% of net assets, were:

Stock

Percent of

Net Assets

Housing Development Finance Corporation

9.5

Tata Consultancy Services

7.7

ITC

5.1

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

4.7

Hindustan Unilever

4.2

Piramal Enterprises

4.1

Asian Paints Ltd.

3.9

Godrej Consumer Products

3.9

Mphasis

3.7

Infosys

3.6

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.  Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.   Inception date February 23, 1994.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

1 For the MSCI India benchmark, the returns provided for since inception are based on month-end level valuations as of February 28, 1994.   

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-india-fund-inc-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300701889.html

SOURCE The India Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
