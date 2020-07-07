Log in
Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on the morning of July 29, 2020.  Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 769-8916. Outside the United States, please call (630) 395-0272.  The participant passcode is 7683927.  The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 879-5206 followed by the passcode 5120. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3563 followed by the passcode 5120. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


© GlobeNewswire 2020
