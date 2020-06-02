Interpublic of : Bill Kolb Appointed Chief Operating Officer, McCann Worldgroup

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup today announced that it has appointed Bill Kolb to the role of Chief Operating Officer, McCann Worldgroup. Kolb, previously Global President, Diversified Agencies, and Chairman and CEO of Commonwealth//McCann, will now oversee business operations across McCann Worldgroup, including all agencies and markets.

"Bill, one of my closest partners, is one of our most experienced multiplatform and global marketing executives and has been integral to our success," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "He has held Worldgroup leadership positions across our agencies and most recently, under his leadership, has helped in the continuing development and expansion of MRM and McCann Health, and he continues to be a driving force behind our dedicated GM agency, Commonwealth//McCann."

In his most recent role as Global President, Diversified Agencies, Kolb fostered overall growth and integration across all McCann Worldgroup diversified agencies – driving key practice areas and disciplines, including technology and innovation, health, and data analytics.

"Bill's long and successful history within McCann spans over two decades, and uniquely qualifies him to develop the Worldgroup model for the future, so that the company can continue to deliver on its vision of being the world's top creatively-driven marketing services organization," said Michael I. Roth, Interpublic's Chairman and CEO. "This will include a comprehensive review of the group's structure and operations, as well as maintaining the critical focus on meeting the evolving needs of clients at the highest levels. For this strategic initiative, Bill will work closely with Philippe Krakowsky, Interpublic's COO, who is driving the overall strategic portfolio review at the holding company level."

"Having worked with all of our global agencies, I am lucky to know first-hand what an incredibly talented and creative group of people we have to help drive our clients' success, their brand and their business growth," said Bill Kolb. "We are committed to continuously innovating and strengthening our offering, so that we can bring the best strategic, creative and business minds to our clients across all of our networks."

With extensive global experience across multiple industries and communications disciplines, Kolb has spent his career building brands and businesses from the ground up. He has worked with both large and entrepreneurial companies, and with multinational clients including General Motors, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Merck and Anheuser-Busch. His career prior to McCann includes time spent in the publishing, finance, real estate and oil industries. Since joining McCann Worldgroup in 2000, Kolb has worked across Momentum, MRM and McCann and has held various top-level roles ranging from CFO to CEO. In addition, he has been instrumental in the inception and growth of Commonwealth//McCann, the agency handling the global Chevrolet account, and the development and expansion of MRM, one of the world's leading customer relationship agencies.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. In 2019, McCann Worldgroup was selected as Adweek magazine's "Global Agency Of The Year," was recognized as Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions, and was named by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company for the second year in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

