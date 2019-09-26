Log in
Interpublic of : IPG-Funded Water Project in Ethiopia is Complete

0
09/26/2019 | 11:08pm EDT
Companies
  • IPG

At the end of 2017, as part of its commitment to Sustainable Development Goal #6, IPG partnered with charity: water to fully fund a drilled well in Ethiopia. The project is now complete, with 100% of our donations funding a drilled well in Tigray, Ethiopia.

It is charity: water's practice to work with local partners to plan and implement these types of projects. In this case, the local work was done with The Relief Society of Tigray (REST) which trains WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) committees on the maintenance and operation of each water point. And charity: water has also partnered with REST to install remote hand pump sensors to monitor water flow in real time and record data on water system performance.

IPG and its employees continue to support charity: water and its goal of bringing clean water to those in need around the world. Stay tuned for further updates.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 03:07:01 UTC
