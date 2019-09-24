Log in
Interpublic of : Michael Roth and Diego Scotti Discuss Purpose at Advertising Week

09/24/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
Michael Roth and Diego Scotti Discuss Purpose at Advertising Week

Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, IPG, and Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon, presented a session during Advertising Week titled 'The Power of Purpose: What Does it Mean for a Company to be Values-Based and Purpose-Driven?' During the discussion, Roth and Scotti discussed the importance of purpose-driven work to a company in terms of attracting talent, being good corporate citizens, and impacting a company's bottom line.

Scotti shared a video from Verizon's Innovative Learning initiative that brings technology, access and curriculums into underserved schools, as well as the Ad Fellows program which selects a top team of talent who rotate through four companies for an eight-month immersion experience. Ad Fellows have worked at IPG agencies including McCann, Weber Shandwick and R/GA. Roth shared McCann's Ikea 'This Ables' work which features accessible furniture design inspired by a Creative Director from McCann Tel Aviv, and Watermarks for Water which showcases IPG's commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal #6.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 21:37:05 UTC
