McCann Worldgroup : Named Most Effective Agency Network In 2020 WARC Effective 100 Rankings

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named the #1 network for effectiveness in the 2020 WARC Effective 100 rankings. The WARC Rankings are a global index of creative, effective and media excellence in advertising.

In addition, McCann Worldgroup's agency FP7/McCann Dubai was ranked as the #1 most effective individual agency in the world. This marks the second consecutive year that McCann Worldgroup has won this prestigious honor in both the network and agency categories.

McCann Worldgroup's roster of agencies, and the creative campaigns they produced, dominated the WARC effectiveness rankings. McCann Worldgroup agencies occupied an incredible total of 13 slots of the top 50 agencies in WARC's ranking. In addition to the office in Dubai taking the #1 position, New York ranked #8, Shanghai ranked #16, Cairo ranked #17, New Delhi ranked #18, Mumbai ranked #23, London ranked #25, Lima ranked #27, Beirut ranked #30, Manchester UK ranked #38, Moscow ranked #42, m:united New York ranked #45, and Manila ranked #49.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "The creative and strategic award recognition that we have received for so many of our agencies across our entire global network, shows the power of our ability to create strategically-driven creative work for some of our largest global clients, as well as major regional and local ones. And we could never produce so much great work without our clients' willingness to push marketing boundaries to drive their businesses forward."

Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, said: "Our mission of helping brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives is not just mantra to us. It's a methodology and approach that helps our teams around the world create amazingly impactful work. This ranking recognizes that focus and, of course, the great clients with whom we have the honor of working with every day to drive those results."

McCann Worldgroup's success in the WARC rankings was solidified by the 18 different campaigns that were named to WARC's list of the 100 most creatively effective campaigns. The clients whose work was cited include: Amazon Prime, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Xbox Minecraft, Mucinex, Nescafé, Aldi, IKEA, KitKat, and Uber.

Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7//McCann MENAT (Middle East North Africa Turkey), which includes the Dubai agency, said, "It's a great honor for us to be recognized as the most effective agency in the world in the WARC Effective 100 rankings. I am also thrilled to see that Cairo ranked #17 and Beirut ranked #30 in the world. In a dynamic, challenging and rapidly-evolving economic and cultural environment, through the collaborative power of our network of agencies, bringing together a range of regional and global expertise, we are reinventing the way to speak to our consumers and partner with brands every day. And this recognition for effectiveness proves just that."

Tahaab Rais, Regional Head of Strategy at FP7//McCann MENAT, added, "This recognition also proves our consistency in generating volumes of creatively effective work on big brands and the persistent focus, from our teams, on making sure every single brief is seen as an opportunity to create ideas that influence our culture and our clients' business."

In addition to the top creative agencies and top campaigns, WARC honored five McCann Worldgroup agencies for ranking in the top 50 of their digital 100 creative agencies. MRM Shanghai ranked #2, MRM Bucharest #19, MRM Santiago #24, MRM Madrid #40, and Momentum Worldwide #50.

The 2020 WARC recognition continues McCann' Worldgroup's dominating performance in creative and effectiveness awards. In addition to the WARC effectiveness recognition, McCann New York also recently topped the WARC Creative 100 Ranking as the #1 most creative individual agency. McCann Worldgroup also was just named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020 and additionally was named as Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as 2019 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek, as Network of the Year by Campaign Magazine US, and as EMEA Agency Network of the Year the last two years in Campaign's European rankings.

