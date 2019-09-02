JM Smucker : Bodega-Born Café Bustelo® Coffee Makes National Advertising Debut in Vibrant New Campaign Created by Publicis Groupe Bodega-Born Café Bustelo® Coffee Makes National Advertising Debut in Vibrant New Campaign Created by Publicis Groupe

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Bustelo, the legacy espresso-style coffee brand, is making its national advertising debut in a vibrant new campaign, blending modern and traditional Latin imagery and music in a celebration of the brand's heritage. Since 1928, CaféBustelo brand's bold flavor and iconic, colorful packaging have been both known, and loved, in Latin communities across the country. Now, the brand is expanding to more retail locations nationwide. The new ad campaign is titled, Café Bustelo Estuvo Aquí (Café Bustelo Was Here), and debuts September 2nd on Univision, VH1, Travel Channel, Ion, Nick at Nite, and others, with a spirited :30 broadcast commercial as the creative centerpiece. Additional campaign elements include online, digital banners, social, out-of-home, and radio.

See Café Bustelo Estuvo Aquí:

:30 TV https://vimeo.com/355915197/adb72c9831

Empanada GIF https://vimeo.com/355916382/2af485c468

The campaign is the first creative work for the Café Bustelo coffee brand from PSOne, the Publicis Groupe's Power of One team, a bespoke solution for The J.M. Smucker Company.

Café Bustelo Estuvo Aquí Campaign Overview

The Café Bustelo Estuvo Aquí campaign creates a world unique to the legacy Latin coffee brand, embracing the vibrancy of its iconic bright yellow and red packaging to reflect the vitality of the Latin culture, from food, art, music and yes, even Café Bustelo coffee. The broadcast commercial brings to life the wonderful feeling that wherever there is a can of Café Bustelo, or a cup of its espresso ground coffee, the world around is transformed, spreading sabor Latino (Latin flavor) for all to enjoy.

The campaign boasts bold, minimalist illustration-style visuals, with a retro poster feel, in a colorful and creative nod to the authenticity of the brand. Both modern and traditional Latin imagery are used to represent Café Bustelo brand's multi -generational appeal. The music featured in the campaign adds to the mix, marrying old and new, by combining traditional Latin rhythms, with modern electronic beats, and was created by HiFi Project. One taste of this bold Latin blend and you'll understand why it's always more exciting in the knowledge that 'Café Bustelo Estuvo Aquí.'

Quotes

'It's so exhilarating to see this brilliant work capture the authentic Latin spirit, passion and heritage of Café Bustelo coffee in an artistic way,' stated Liz Mayer, Consumer Engagement & Omnichannel Customer Marketing Lead, The J.M. Smucker Company.'We cannot wait for this work- the first campaign of this nature for the business - to drive awareness of this growing brand that already has such a loyal following. In a crowded category like coffee, this brand definitely holds its own, and this creative created by PSOne further exemplifies this.'

'Cafe Bustelo is a bold espresso-style coffee brand with deep roots in Latin communities,' stated Tina Meyer-Hawkes, Vice President of Marketing on Coffee, The J.M. Smucker Company. 'This new creative beautifully blends Latin-inspired music and art into an energetic story that is unique to Café Bustelo. I can't think of a better way to invite new consumers to join our brand tribe.'

'We want to invite everyone into the Latin community by getting a 'taste' of our rich coffee and culture through the vibrancy and energy of our magnetic 'Café BusteloEstuvo Aquí' national campaign; a first for our brand,' stated Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager, Café Bustelo Brand, The J.M. Smucker Company. 'We also feel very proud to continue with our Hispanic traditions of inviting and bringing people together over a cup of cafecito, and we want to continue doing so for generations. ¡Están invitados!'

'Coffee is such a cluttered space,' stated Andy Bird, Chief Creative Officer, PSOne. 'The Café Bustelo Estuvo Aquí campaign disregards the category tropes and artfully creates a space unique to this very special brand. It's loud, proud, and incredibly ownable.'

'We felt a real sense of responsibility in creating the first-ever national campaign for Café Bustelo,' said Erica Roberts, Executive Creative Director, PSOne. 'The brand has been a staple in the Latin community for almost a century; it's got serious street cred. So whatever we created needed to preserve this and be unapologetically Latin.'

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®and Milk-Bone®plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com .

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group's operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

