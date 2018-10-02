Louboutina, Pierre Don't Care And Todd The Hero Dog Named Finalists For The First-Ever 'Milk-Bone® Dog Of The Year Honor' At The 8th Annual Streamy® Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- dick clark productions and Tubefilter today announced the three finalists for the 'Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor' at the 8th Annual Streamy Awards. And the finalists are Louboutina the Hugging Dog, Pierre Don't Care and Todd the Hero Dog. Starting today, fans are able to vote for the three finalists on Twitter. Celebrating the best in online video and the creators behind it, the 8th Annual Streamy Awards will stream LIVE on YouTube (YouTube.com/Streamys) from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Monday, October 22, 2018.

' Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor' Finalists and Voting Hashtags:

Louboutina (#LoubieForStreamys) - Human or pet, Louboutina offers friendship to all. The New York celebrity, better known to her fans as Loubie, is a golden retriever who has gained widespread recognition online for the warm and loving hugs she gives passersby on her native streets. Loubie's hugs provide love and comfort for both strangers and her family. Her first rescue mission was being by her dad's side through his darkest times at the end of a long-term relationship.

Pierre Don't Care (#PierreForStreamys) - Pierre isn't just a cute face. The Frenchie is a therapy dog who lets his owner dress him as characters to cheer up the people around him. Aside from dressing up as musicians and celebrities, he's also part of LAX's Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUP) program, assisting uneasy fliers and children while they wait at the airport.

Todd The Hero Dog (#ToddForStreamys) - Todd is the epitome of a good boy. His heroism made waves in June 2018 when he saved his owner from a rattlesnake bite during a hike by taking the bite himself, causing the internet to swoon with love for the golden. Though he recovered from the wound, that day will always be a reminder of the innate loyalty to his human. As a ripple effect, a fundraiser posted by 'Friends of Todd' was started to help other dogs who need anti-venom.

Fans can vote once per day by tweeting the hashtag for their favorite finalist. Voting will close on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

The full list of Streamy Award nominees for the 8th Annual Streamy Awards is available here.

The Streamy Awards is composed of more than 50 awards honoring excellence in a variety of content verticals and areas of expertise. The 8th Annual Streamy Awards is broken up into three separate sections -- Streamy Awards, Streamy Brand Awards, The Purpose Awards @ The Streamys -- each representing a distinct set of categories with a shared theme.

For more information, visit www.streamys.org.

About the Streamy Awards

The Streamy Awards honor the best in online video and the creators behind it. The annual event brings together the biggest names in online video for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition. 2018 also marks the first ever 'Streamys Brand Awards,' in partnership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and the second year of 'The Purpose Awards @ the Streamys,' which honors individuals and organizations who use online video and social media to amplify their message, foster engagement and participation, and make a greater, more meaningful impact.

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the 'Academy of Country Music Awards,' 'American Music Awards,' 'Billboard Music Awards,' 'Golden Globe Awards,' 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' and the 'Streamy Awards.' Weekly television programming includes 'So You Think You Can Dance' from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

About Tubefilter

is the most trusted and widely read source for YouTube and online video news, analysis, and events. Through its trade news and analysis, community events, and creator advocacy programs, Tubefilter has helped to foster the growth, promotion, and legitimization of a new, independent professional entertainment industry. Tubefilter properties include its flagship publication, Tubefilter News, the Tubefilter Charts, its popular YouTube Millionaires series, and the Streamy Awards. For additional information, visit www.tubefilter.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's®Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com. The J.M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC, and Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC. Dunkin' Donuts® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.