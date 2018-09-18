Log in
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY (SJM)
JM Smucker : The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcast of 2018 Investor Day Presentation

09/18/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will host its 2018 Investor Day on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time in New York City. Attendance at the event is by invitation only. A live webcast and replay of the executive management presentations can be accessed via the Company's website at jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's®Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray®Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC, and Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts®brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-company-announces-webcast-of-2018-investor-day-presentation-300714636.html

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

The J. M. Smucker Company, Aaron Broholm, Vice President, Investor Relations, (330) 682-3000

Disclaimer

The J. M. Smucker Company published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 20:42:03 UTC
