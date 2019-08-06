JM Smucker : The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Log in
JM Smucker : The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/06/2019 | 03:15am EDT
The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Belgya, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Company's website: jmsmucker.com/investor-relations. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Company also invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation at the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Company's website: jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

About The J. M. Smucker Company
Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which is used under license: Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

Disclaimer

The J. M. Smucker Company published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 07:14:04 UTC
