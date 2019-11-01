Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The JM Smucker Company    SJM

THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY

(SJM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The J. M. Smucker Company : Announces Webcast of Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Belgya, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Company's website: https://investors.jmsmucker.com/. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EST.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC, which is used under license.

The J. M. Smucker Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/The J. M. Smucker Company) (PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-company-announces-webcast-of-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300950119.html

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
04:31pTHE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY : Announces Webcast of Second Quarter Earnings Confere..
PR
10/25THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY : Declares Dividend
PR
10/10JM SMUCKER : Flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
AQ
10/03JM SMUCKER : The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots ..
PU
10/03THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY : Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Robin Ho..
PR
09/26JM SMUCKER : The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Benefits Enhancements to Furthe..
PU
09/26THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY : Announces Benefits Enhancements to Further Support E..
PR
09/18Sales at General Mills Hurt by Weaker Demand for Snacks, Meals Businesses
DJ
09/02JM SMUCKER : Bodega-Born Café Bustelo® Coffee Makes National Advertising Debut i..
PU
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group