Joint : Q120 Financial Results as of March 31, 2020

Q120 Financial Results as of March 31, 2020

06/03/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Q1 2020 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2020 | Reported On May 7, 2020

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements." We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "might," " will," "expect," "anticipate,'' "'believe," "could," " intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "if," "project," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our growth strategies, our vision, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth and potential are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. However, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations and projections. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in this presentation and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on or around March 6, 2020, as it may be revised or updated in our subsequent filings. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand) our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Projections and other forward-looking statements included in this presentation have been prepared based on assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable, but not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principals ("GAAP") or any guidelines of the SEC. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on such projections and other forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by federal securities laws, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this presentation or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us.

Accounting Adjustments Related to the Consolidation of the Operations of the PCs

In those states which require a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic to own the entity that offers chiropractic services, the Company enters into a management agreement with a professional corporation (PC) licensed in that state to provide chiropractic services. To increase transparency into operating results and to align with accounting rules, the Company will now consolidate the full operations of the PC. This will result in increases to our revenue and G&A expenses by an identical amount and would have no impact on our bottom line except in instances when the PC has sold treatment packages and wellness plans. Revenue from these packages and plans will now be deferred and will be recognized when patients use their visits. The Company has previously consolidated its clinic operations in Non-PC states such as Arizona and New Mexico, and the deferred revenue around packages and plans in those states was already reflected in its financial statements. Therefore, these adjustments are isolated to the managed clinics in PC states. These adjustments will have no impact on cash flow.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

Our Mission is to Improve Quality of Life

through Routine and Affordable Chiropractic Care

24%

15%

10%

Increase in

Increase in

Increase in

system-wide sales

comp sales1 for clinics

comp sales1 for clinics

Q1 2020 over Q1 2019

>13 months in operation

>48 months in operation

Q1 2020 over Q1 2019

Q1 2020 over Q1 2019

Q1 2020 vs

Q1 2019

Revenue

$13.6M

up 28%

Net Income

$815k

vs $953k

Adjusted EBITDA2

$1.7M,

up $0.1M

Unrestricted cash $10.7M at Mar. 31, 2020, compared to $8.5M at Dec. 31, 2019

1Comparable sales include only the sales from clinics that have been open at least 13 or 48 full months and exclude any clinics that have permanently closed, but include clinics that are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. | 2 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

Continued Clinic Growth

Opened another greenfield in February 2020, bringing the corporate portfolio count to 61

Total Clinics Open

530

513

Franchise

Company Owned/Managed

60

61

442

370

399

48

47

312

61

246

47

4

453

469

394

352

309

265

242

175

26

82

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1-20

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

Increased RDs to 22 in March 2020

Pipeline of 200+ Undeveloped Licenses & LOIs at March 31, 2020

% of Sales

Franchise Licenses

by Regional Developers

Sold Annually

126

89%

89%

92%

99

49%

37

24

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2017

2018

2019

2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

  • 79% of clinics supported by RDs
  • RDs cover 57% of Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in the US

Gross Cumulative

Franchise Licenses Sold1

841 865

715

616

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2017

2018

2019

2020

1 Of the 865 franchise licenses sold as of March 31, 2020, 212 are in active development, 530 are currently operating and the balance represents terminated/closed licenses.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5

COVID-19 Response

Preparing for the Challenge

  • Increasing communication to franchisees and clinic teams
  • Instituting a COVID internal hotline
  • Enhancing clinic sanitation and cleanliness policies & procedures
  • Adapting content marketing
  • Improving access to key PPE and cleaning supplies

Supporting Franchisees

  • Waiving the minimum royalty requirement for all franchises for the remainder of 2020
  • Waiving the minimum local ad spend requirement through the end of Q2
  • Waiving the monthly tech fee for clinics closed 16 days or more in that month

Franchisee Communication Feedback Survey

  • 88% either very positive or mostly positive about their association with The Joint
  • 90% either extremely confident or somewhat confident about the future of the business

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

6

Q1 2020 Financial Results

$ in M1

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Increases

Revenue

$13.6

$10.7

$2.9

28%

Corporate clinics

7.3

5.6

1.7

29%

Franchise fees

6.4

5.1

1.3

26%

Cost of revenue

1.5

1.2

0.3

23%

Sales and marketing

2.1

1.5

0.5

36%

Depreciation

0.7

0.4

0.3

79%

G&A

8.7

6.7

2.0

31%

Net Income / (Loss)

0.8

1.0

(0.2)

-14%

Adj. EBITDA2

1.7

1.6

0.1

5%

  1. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely to the totals.
  2. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

7

Business Model Continues to Drive Long-term Growth

People will continue to seek more noninvasive, holistic ways in which to manage their pain.

We will be ready to treat them.

The Joint Corp. 9-yr. CAGR 77%1 vs. Industry CAGR 1.2%2*

System-wide Gross Sales

$220.3

($ in M)

$165.1

77% CAGR1

(2010 - 2019)

$126.9

$98.6

$70.1

$60.6

$46.2

$22.3

$1.3

$2.8

$8.1

2010

2011 2012 2013 2014

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Mar. 31,

2020

1 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2019 | 2 IBIS World Chiropractors Market Research Report; February 2019 * and 5-year CAGR

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

8

Non-GAAP Measure Definition

This presentation includes a presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management

believes they provide a more transparent view of the Company's underlying operating performance and operating trends than GAAP

measures alone. Reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented where applicable. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

9

Q1 2020 Segment Results

Q1

2020

Franchise

Unallocated

The Joint

Corporate Clinics

Operations

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Revenues

$

7,294

$

6,350

$

0

$

13,644

Total Operating Costs

(6,510)

(3,506)

(2,875)

(12,891)

Operating Income (Loss)

784

2,844

(2,875)

753

Other Income (Expense), net

(1)

3

(6)

(4)

Loss Before Income Tax Expense

783

2,847

(2,881)

749

Total Income Taxes

-

-

(66)

(66)

Net Income (Loss)

783

2,847

(2,815)

815

Net Interest

1

(3)

6

4

Income Taxes

-

-

(66)

(66)

Total Depreciation and Amortization Expense

578

0

76

654

EBITDA

1,361

2,845

(2,798)

1,408

Stock Based Compensation Exp

1

5

245

250

Bargain Purchase Gain

-

-

-

-

Loss on Disposition/Impairment

1

-

-

1

Acquisition Expenses

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

1,363

2,849

(2,553)

1,659

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

10

GAAP - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

FY18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

FY19

Q1-20

Total Revenue

8,647

8,805

9,242

9,968

36,662

10,679

11,170

12,726

13,875

48,451

13,644

Total Cost of Revenue

972

1,052

1,085

1,202

4,310

1,206

1,299

1,427

1,634

5,566

1,486

Gross Profit

$

7,675

$

7,753

$

8,157

$

8,767

$

32,351

$

9,473

$

9,871

$

11,300

$

12,241

$

42,885

$

12,158

Sales & Marketing

1,102

1,294

1,195

1,229

4,820

1,506

1,769

1,793

1,845

6,914

2,055

Depreciation/Amortization Expense

387

405

389

375

1,556

366

404

538

591

1,899

654

Other Operating Expenses

6,269

6,119

6,820

6,625

25,833

6,658

7,209

8,324

8,465

30,656

8,695

Total Other Income (Expense)

(11)

19

(11)

(31)

(34)

8

(15)

(20)

(16)

(43)

(4)

Total Income Taxes

(63)

6

(50)

70

(38)

(1)

10

7

33

49

(66)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(32)

$

(51)

$

(208)

$

437

$

147

$

953

$

462

$

617

$

1,292

$

3,324

$

815

Net Interest

11

11

11

14

47

12

15

17

18

62

4

Income Taxes

(63)

6

(50)

70

(38)

(1)

10

7

33

49

(66)

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

387

405

389

375

1,556

366

404

538

591

1,899

654

EBITDA

$

303

$

371

$

142

$

895

$

1,712

$

1,329

$

892

$

1,179

$

1,934

$

5,333

$

1,408

Stock Based Compensation

208

139

123

159

628

172

179

186

184

721

250

Bargain Purchase Gain

-

(30)

-

17

(13)

(19)

-

-

-

(19)

-

Loss on Disposition/Impairment

0

251

343

-

595

105

(18)

30

(2)

114

1

Acquisition Expenses

-

3

1

-

4

(0)

3

33

11

47

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

511

$

734

$

609

$

1,072

$

2,926

$

1,586

$

1,056

$

1,428

$

2,126

$

6,196

$

1,659

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

11

The Joint Corp. Contact Information

Peter D. Holt, President and CEO

peter.holt@thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. | 16767 N. Perimeter Dr., Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | (480) 245-5960

Jake Singleton, CFO

jake.singleton@thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. | 16767 N. Perimeter Dr., Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | (480) 245-5960

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations

thejoint@lhai.com

LHA Investor Relations | One Market Street, Spear Tower, Suite 3600, San Francisco, CA 94105 | (415) 433-3777

https://www.facebook.com/thejointchiro

@thejointchiro

https://twitter.com/thejointchiro

@thejointchiro

https://www.youtube.com/thejointcorp

@thejointcorp

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

12

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 11:40:07 UTC
