The Joint Corp. to Participate in the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to attend the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event on December 12th and 13th at the Montage Deer Valley Hotel in Park City, Utah.



President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings on December 12th and 13th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 500 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit https://www.thejoint.com/ . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit https://thejointfranchise.com/ .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.