Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Joint Corp.    JYNT

THE JOINT CORP.

(JYNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Joint Corp. to Participate in the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:06am EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to attend the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event on December 12th and 13th at the Montage Deer Valley Hotel in Park City, Utah.

President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings on December 12th and 13th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative.

About The Joint Corp.
The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 500 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit https://www.thejoint.com/. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit https://thejointfranchise.com/.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Contact Information
Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE JOINT CORP.
07:06aThe Joint Corp. to Participate in the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate A..
GL
11/12JOINT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08JOINT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/07JOINT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
11/07The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/25JOINT : Chiropractic Franchise Coming to Multiple Alabama Cities
PU
10/24JOINT : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements..
AQ
10/24The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 7th to Discuss ..
GL
10/09JOINT : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/27JOINT : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 48,1 M
EBIT 2019 3,31 M
Net income 2019 3,05 M
Finance 2019 8,80 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,5x
P/E ratio 2020 62,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart THE JOINT CORP.
Duration : Period :
The Joint Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JOINT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,50  $
Last Close Price 18,31  $
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Armenteros Vice President-Operations
Jake Singleton Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Manjula Sriram Vice President-Information Technology
Ronald V. DaVella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE JOINT CORP.120.07%254
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION14.03%97 572
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)12.99%47 692
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA16.74%21 909
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.98%16 684
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS26.83%14 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group