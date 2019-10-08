Log in
In reversal, top Kansai Elec execs to resign over graft scandal - media

10/08/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chairman of Kansai Electric Power Co has decided to resign, media reported on Wednesday, in a reversal of his stated intention to stay just a week ago amid a graft scandal that has rocked public trust in Japan's second-largest utility.

Following the reports, the firm's share price rose as much as 2.6% in early Tokyo trade compared with a 0.8% decline in the benchmark Nikkei average share price index <.N225>. The stock is still down about 13% since the scandal broke on Sept. 27.

Chairman and former president Makoto Yagi has informed several people at Kansai Electric of his intention to step down due to growing criticism from the government, local authorities, and the public, the Asahi newspaper and others reported.

President Shigeki Iwane is also expected to resign at a later date, after the conclusion of a third-party investigation into the scandal, the Nikkei business daily reported. Yagi's resignation is likely to be discussed at a board meeting on Wednesday, the Nikkei said.

Kansai Electric said in a statement the reports were not something it announced, while a spokesman told Reuters the firm could not disclose whether the board would meet on Wednesday.

The two executives had told a news conference last week that they would not resign after Iwane said he and 19 other company employees had received payments and gifts worth 320 million yen ($3 million) from the late deputy mayor of Takahama, where the company has a nuclear power station.

An internal Kansai Electric investigation had found the then deputy mayor, Eiji Moriyama, exerted influence over local government officials and sought to influence them to support the local economy and use local businesses as suppliers.

The payments were disclosed after the matter was raised by the local tax bureau.

Takahama, a town of about 10,000 people in central Japan, had no comment on Kansai Electric's findings about Moriyama, an official said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASAHI CO., LTD. -0.25% 1193 End-of-day quote.-12.21%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.13% 5356 End-of-day quote.27.55%
ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC. -0.13% 2223 End-of-day quote.0.23%
NIKKEI 225 0.99% 21587.78 Real-time Quote.6.97%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.25% 1214 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
