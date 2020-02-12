Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Keg Royalties Income Fund    KEG.UN   CA4875221042

THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND

(KEG.UN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/12 03:59:30 pm
15.87 CAD   -0.06%
05:51pKEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : announces February 2020 cash distribution
PU
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keg Royalties Income Fund : announces February 2020 cash distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:51pm EST

VANCOUVER, February 12, 2020 - The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the 'Fund') (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its February 2020 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at February 21, 2020. The February 2020 distribution will be paid on February 28, 2020.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the 'Partnership'), a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. ('KRL'). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and system sales of approximately $650 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the '50 Best Employers in Canada' by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

For further information contact: Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com

Disclaimer

The Keg Royalties Income Fund published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME F
05:51pKEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : announces February 2020 cash distribution
PU
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : announces December 2019 cash distribution
PU
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : announces October 2019 cash distribution
PU
2019KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 180 M
Chart THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
The Keg Royalties Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 15,87  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Charles Woodward Chairman & Secretary
George Killy Independent Trustee
Timothy C. Kerr Independent Trustee
Ryan Bullock Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND3.99%136
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.17%162 465
YUM BRANDS2.12%31 215
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.6.41%24 734
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.14%19 809
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-8.75%16 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group