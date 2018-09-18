Kellan () : Interim Results 0 09/18/2018 | 08:58am CEST Send by mail :

RNS Number : 0373B Kellan Group (The) PLC 18 September 2018 The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). 18 September 2018 The Kellan Group PLC ("Kellan", the "Company" or "Group") Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 The Company announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Kellan is a market leading recruitment business operating across a wide range of functional disciplines and industry sectors. The interim results will be available shortly on the Company's website atwww.kellangroup.co.uk. Financial Summary · In the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group's year-on-year sales increased by 5% to £10.8 million, compared with £10.3 million in the same period in 2017; while Net Fee Income (NFI) remained flat at £3.2 million. · Continuous focus on overheads with administrative expenses reduced by 2% to £3.0 million in H1 2018, compared with £3.1 million during the comparable period in H1 2017. · Adjusted EBITDA profit (Note 2) of £0.2 million during H1 2018 compared with £0.3 million profit during H1 2017. · Profit after tax of £42,000 during H1 2018, compared with a loss after tax of £21,000 during the comparable period last year. Operational summary · Berkeley Scott continues to be a leader in hospitality and leisure recruitment markets. The temporary business grew year-on-year, driven by an increase in our client base and a new approach to NFI delivery; the permanent business however declined by a similar amount, resulting in overall NFI being flat year-on-year. Client demand remains stable, and the business has seen a strong increase in a number of our national accounts, as well as several significant new account wins. · The RK business NFI was flat year on year. The change in focus in order to create a specialist temporary team in 2017 is delivering results. This has helped to offset underperformance from the permanent operation. · The Quantica business has seen its NFI decline, primarily due to a reduction in headcount and underperformance from the Manufacturing operation. Although NFI has declined, the overall profitability has improved. Delisting from AIM The Directors have conducted a review of the benefits and drawbacks to the Company and its stakeholders of continuing the Company's admission to trading on AIM. The Board is considering whether retaining the Company's admission to trading on AIM is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The process for the cancellation of Company's admission to trading on AIM ("Cancellation"), if proposed, would require approval of not less than 75 per cent of shareholders voting at a general meeting. The Company will engage with shareholders to discuss the possible Cancellation and seek irrevocable undertakings to this effect, if applicable. The Board is aware that the proposed Cancellation, should it be approved, will make it more difficult for shareholders to buy and sell the Company's ordinary shares should they wish to do so. Further updates will be provided in due course. ENQUIRIES: The Kellan Group PLC Tel: 020 7268 6200 Rakesh Kirpalani, Group Finance Director





Executive Chairman's Statement The results for the first six months of 2018 saw Group sales increase by 5% from £10.3 million in H1 2017 to £10.8 million in H1 2018, with NFI remaining flat at £3.2 million, while administrative expenses have reduced by 2% from £3.1 million in H1 2017 to £3.0 million in H1 2018. Overall profit after tax for H1 2018 of £42,000 compared with a loss after tax of £21,000 in H1 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2018 of £226,000 compared with £321,000 in H1 2017. H1 2017 adjusted EBITDA benefited from £148,000 in add-backs which did not arise in H1 2018 (as per Note 2). Based on the interim results and trading since, the Board is confident 2018 performance will be in line with management's expectation. Berkeley Scott's temporary business has seen good growth in H1 2018 with NFI increasing 8% compared to H1 2017. With the exception of a decline in London, all offices have delivered double digit growth in H1 2018 compared to H1 2017, with the strongest performances coming from Birmingham and Leeds. The London Team has returned to growth in Q3 2018, and the current outlook is for the team to deliver overall growth on 2017. The temporary business has started to transition to a more collaborative approach to NFI delivery, which is helping drive growth and increase headcount. The business also successfully executed a change to its invoicing platform in Q2 2018 which will deliver operational efficiencies from H2 2018. Berkeley Scott's permanent business underperformed compared to H1 2017, with NFI declining 13% year-on-year. The Leeds permanent NFI has increased 43% year-on-year, but all other locations have declined, despite an increase in headcount. The RK business NFI was flat year-on-year at £0.4 million. The changes made in 2017 to create a specialist temporary team is delivering results, with temp NFI increasing 40% year-on-year. The temp/perm NFI mix has also improved from approximately 20:80 in H1 2017 to 30:70 in H1 2018. The Preston team moved to a new office in July 2018, and now have better facilities and an improved working environment. The Quantica business has seen its NFI decline by £0.1 million; a third of which relates to the closure of the Quantica Retail operation in early 2018, while the remaining decline came from the Manufacturing operation. On 2 July 2018, the Company announced that it had agreed terms to purchase loan notes with a nominal value of £360,000 which were due for repayment on 20 September 2022, for the purchase price of £300,000. This was funded by drawdown on the existing confidential invoice discounting facility provided by Barclays. The Barclays drawdown is at a substantially lower rate of 1.5% over base (2.0%) than the interest on the Loan Notes (5%) and ensures the Company uses its cheapest means of funding first. Following the purchase of the £360,000 nominal of Loan Notes, the Group has loan notes outstanding to BMN Commercial amounting to £1,500,000 and due for repayment on 20 September 2022. In summary, in October 2016 the Group had loan notes amounting to £3,206,000, and our improving trading coupled with strong cost controls has enabled us to reduce this to £1,500,000. The Board has conducted a review of the benefits and drawbacks to the Company and its stakeholders of continuing the Company's admission to trading on AIM. The Board is considering whether retaining the Company's admission to trading on AIM is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Further updates will be provided in due course. My sincerest thanks goes to our staff, all of our customers, and to all our loyal shareholders for their continued support. Richard Ward Executive Chairman 17 September 2018 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2018

















Unaudited Unaudited Audited





6 months 6 months 12 months





ended ended ended





30 June 30 June 31 December





2018 2017 2017



Note £000 £000 £000 Revenue



10,830 10,310 22,037 Cost of sales



(7,653) (7,119) (15,401) Net Fee Income



3,177 3,191 6,636 Administrative expenses



(3,007) (3,080) (5,944) Operating profit

2 170 111 692 Financial expenses



(105) (132) (235) Profit/(loss) before tax



65 (21) 457 Taxation



(23) - (70) Profit/(loss) for the period



42 (21) 387 Attributable to:









Equity holders of the parent



42 (21) 387 Profit/(loss) per share in pence









Basic

3 0.01 (0.01) 0.13 Diluted

3 0.01 (0.01) 0.13











The above results relate to continuing operations. There are no other items of comprehensive income for the period or for the comparative periods. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2018





Unaudited Unaudited Audited





30 June 30 June 31 December





2018 2017 2017



Note £000 £000 £000 Non-current assets























Intangible assets 6 3,172 3,226 3,172

Property, plant and equipment

153 244 199





3,325 3,470 3,371 Current assets











Trade and other receivables 4 4,640 3,863 4,362

Cash and cash equivalents

341 147 1,982





4,981 4,010 6,344 Total assets



8,306 7,480 9,715 Current liabilities











Loans and borrowings

1,867 919 3,230

Trade and other payables 5 2,697 2,978 2,829

Provisions

52 16 15





4,616 3,913 6,074 Net current assets



365 97 270 Non-current liabilities











Loans and borrowings

1,577 1,921 1,543

Provisions

43 68 70





1,620 1,989 1,613 Total liabilities



6,236 5,902 7,687 Net assets



2,070 1,578 2,028 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent









Share capital

4,274 4,274 4,274

Share premium

14,746 14,746 14,746

Capital contribution reserve

810 768 810

Capital redemption reserve

2 2 2

Retained earnings

(17,762) (18,212) (17,804) Total equity



2,070 1,578 2,028 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Capital Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

Share Share Convertible Redemption Retained Total

capital premium Reserve Reserve earnings equity

£000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 31 December 2016 4,274 14,746 768 2 (18,191) 1,599 Total comprehensive loss for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2017 - - - - (21) (21) Balance at 30 June 2017 4,274 14,746 768 2 (18,212) 1,578 Total comprehensive profit for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2017 - - - - 408 408 Capital contribution - - 42 - - 42 Balance at 31 December 2017 4,274 14,746 810 2 (17,804) 2,028 Total comprehensive profit for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018 - - - - 42 42 Balance at 30 June 2018 4,274 14,746 810 2 (17,762) 2,070 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2018





Unaudited Unaudited Audited





6 months 6 months 12 months





ended ended ended





30 June 30 June 31 December





2018 2017 2017





£000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities









Profit/(loss) for the period



42 (21) 387

Adjustments for:









Depreciation and amortisation

56 170 283

Interest paid

105 132 235





203 281 905

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

(278) 496 (3)

(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables

(132) 22 (127)

Increase in provisions

10 1 2 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities



(197) 800 777 Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(9) (15) (29) Net cash outflow from investing activities



(9) (15) (29) Cash flows from financing activities











(Decrease)/Increase of invoice discounting facility balances

(1,363) (2,156) 155

Interest paid and loan costs

(72) (92) (165)

Repayment of loan borrowings

- (300) (666) Net cash outflow from financing activities

(1,435) (2,548) (676)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,641) (1,763) 72

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,982 1,910 1,910 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 341 147 1,982 Notes forming part of the financial statements 1 Accounting policies Accounting periods The accounting reference date of the Group is 31 December. The current half year interim results are for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The comparative half year interim results are for the six months ended 30 June 2017. The comparative year's results are for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017. The interim financial statements do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2017 annual report. Adoption of new and revised standards New standards, interpretations and amendments, effective from 1 January 2018, have not had a material effect on the financial statements. The amendments and interpretations to published standards that have an effective date on or after 1 July 2018 or later periods have not been adopted early by the Group and assessment of the impact of these standards is currently under review. International Accounting Standards (IAS/IFRS) Effective date IFRS 9 Financial Instruments 01/01/2018 IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers 01/01/2018 IFRS 16 Leases 01/01/2019 Financial information The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2017 are unaudited and un-reviewed and do not constitute the Group's statutory financial statements for those periods. The comparative financial information for the full year ended 31 December 2017 has, however, been derived from the audited statutory financial statements for that period. A copy of those statutory accounts for that period has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those accounts was not qualified and did not contain statements under Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Basis of preparation The half year interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis using the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as endorsed for use in the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of these condensed financial statements are set out in the statutory financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2017 which are also the policies that are expected to be applicable at 31 December 2018. Based on the Group's latest trading expectations and associated cash flow forecasts, the directors have considered the cash requirements of the Company and have concluded that the Group will be able to operate within its existing facilities for the next twelve months. These facilities comprise an invoice discounting facility of up to £4 million dependent on trading levels. The Directors also recognise that there is a general sensitivity to the wider macro-economic environment, however, based on the ongoing support from major shareholders and management's trading expectations; the Directors are confident that the Group will be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the foreseeable future. It is on this basis that the Directors consider it appropriate to prepare the Group's financial statements on a going concern basis. 2 Reconciliation of operating loss to adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for any one off or non-cash administrative expenses.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

6 month 6 month 12 month

period ended period ended period ended

30 June 30 June 31 December

2018 2017 2017

£000 £000 £000 Operating profit as per accounts 170 111 692







Add back





Amortisation of intangible assets - 108 163 Restructuring costs - 40 40 Adjusted EBITA 170 259 895 Depreciation 56 62 120 Adjusted EBITDA 226 321 1,015 3 Profit/(loss) per share Basic profit/(loss) per share The calculation of basic loss per share is as follows:

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

6 month 6 month 12 month

period ended period ended period ended

30 June 30 June 31 December

2018 2017 2017 Weighted average number of shares





Issued ordinary shares at beginning of period 339,645,061 339,645,061 339,645,061 Effect of shares issued - - - Weighted average number of shares at end of period 339,645,061 339,645,061 339,645,061 Profit/(loss) for the period 42,000 (21,000) 387,000







Basic loss per share in pence 0.01 (0.01) 0.13 Diluted loss per share in pence 0.01 (0.01) 0.13 There was no dilution in the current period due to the loss in the period. The effect of the outstanding Employee options has been determined as non-dilutive. As such they have been excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation. 4 Trade and other receivables

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

30 June 30 June 31 December

2018 2017 2017

£000 £000 £000 Trade receivables 4,407 3,385 4,056 Other receivables 6 215 69 Prepayments and accrued income 227 263 237

4,640 3,863 4,362 5 Trade and other payables

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

30 June 30 June 31 December

2018 2017 2017

£000 £000 £000 Trade payables 66 71 58 Other creditors 702 505 666 Social security and other taxes 972 1,030 1,081 Accruals and deferred income 957 1,372 1,024

2,697 2,978 2,829 6 Intangible Assets The intangible assets balance at 30 June 2018 of £3,172,000 includes an amount of £3,172,000 relating to goodwill acquired through business combinations. The carrying value of goodwill was reviewed for impairment as at 31 December 2017 and will continue to be reassessed on an annual basis. 7 Post balance sheet events On 2 July 2018, the Company announced that it had agreed terms to purchase loan notes with a nominal value of £360,000 that were issued to BMN Commercial Limited and were due for repayment on 20 September 2022, for the purchase price of £300,000. This was funded by drawdown on the existing confidential invoice discounting facility provided by Barclays. The Barclays drawdown is at a substantially lower rate of 1.5% over base (2.0%) than the interest on the Loan Notes (5%) and ensures the Company uses its cheapest means of funding first. Following the purchase of the £360,000 nominal of Loan Notes, the Group has loan notes outstanding to BMN Commercial amounting to £1,500,000 and due for repayment on 20 September 2022.In summary, in October 2016 the Group had loan notes amounting to £3,206,000, and our improving trading coupled with strong cost controls has enabled us to reduce this to£1,500,000. 8 Availability of Interim Results The half year results for the six months to 30 June 2018 will not be posted to shareholders but will be available on the Company's website, www.kellangroup.co.uk. Attachments Original document

