Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Korea Fund, Inc.    KF

THE KOREA FUND, INC.

(KF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Korea Fund, Inc. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:06pm EST

The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KF), a non-diversified, closed-end investment company, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

At September 30,

2019

 

2018

Net Assets

$159,378,771

 

$223,871,476

Shares Outstanding

5,094,360

(a)  

5,327,299

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$31.29

 

$42.02

Market Price

$27.43

 

$36.64

Discount to NAV

(12.34)%

 

(12.80)%

   
Quarter ended September 30,

2019

 

2018

Net Investment Loss

$(243,488)

 

$(43,234)

Per Share (b)

$(0.05)

 

$(0.01)

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized loss

$(7,543,469)

 

$(2,100,573)

Per Share

$(1.46)

 

$(0.40)

   
(a) Under its share repurchase program, the Fund repurchased 33,647 shares for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.
 
(b) Calculated on average common shares outstanding during the year.
 

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC is the Fund's investment manager. Investment in closed-end funds involves risks. Additional risks are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuation, government regulations, economic changes and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of an investment in the Fund. Foreign securities markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the U.S. market. Additionally, this Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region. All of these factors potentially subject the Fund's shares to greater price volatility. The NAV of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. Closed-end funds trade on their market value, not NAV, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their NAV.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price and NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at www.thekoreafund.com or by calling the Fund’s stockholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to what is reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objective. There is no assurance that the market price of the Fund’s shares, either absolutely or relative to NAV, will increase as a result of any share repurchases. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KOREA FUND, INC.
04:06pTHE KOREA FUND, INC. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30..
BU
10/17KOREA FUND : Announces Public Call - updated - 10-17-19
PU
10/17THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Announces a Public Call with the Portfolio Manager
BU
09/24THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Announces a Public Call with the Portfolio Manager
BU
08/29THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Twelve Months ..
BU
05/30THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months En..
BU
02/28THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months End..
BU
2018KOREA FUND INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Declares Year-End Distributions
BU
2018THE KOREA FUND, INC. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30..
BU
More news
Chart THE KOREA FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Korea Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KOREA FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fuccillo President & Chief Executive Officer
Julian Michael Ivo Reid Chairman
Orhan Dzemaili Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard A. Silver Independent Director
Joseph T. Grause Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KOREA FUND, INC.1.82%145
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.92%8 048
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 540
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.81%3 212
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 633
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.67%2 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group