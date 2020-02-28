The Korea Fund, Inc. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KF), a non-diversified, closed-end investment company, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019 2018 Net Assets $174,443,680 $169,800,368 Shares Outstanding 5,071,095 (a) 5,243,493 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $34.40 $32.38 Market Price $29.83 $27.99 Discount to NAV (13.28 )% (13.56 )% Quarter ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net Investment Income $1,525,772 $1,531,930 Per Share (b) $0.30 $0.29 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $14,561,838 $(25,394,885 ) Per Share $2.85 $(4.72 ) Six Months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net Investment Income $1,282,284 $1,488,696 Per Share (b) $0.25 $0.28 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $7,018,369 $(27,495,458 ) Per Share $1.39 $(5.12 )

(a) Under its share repurchase program, the Fund repurchased 23,265 shares and 56,912 for the fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2019. (b) Calculated on average common shares outstanding during the year.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC is the Fund's investment manager. Investment in closed-end funds involves risks. Additional risks are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuation, government regulations, economic changes and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of an investment in the Fund. Foreign securities markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the U.S. market. Additionally, this Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region. All of these factors potentially subject the Fund's shares to greater price volatility. The NAV of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. Closed-end funds trade on their market value, not NAV, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their NAV.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price and NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at www.thekoreafund.com or by calling the Fund’s stockholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to what is reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objective. There is no assurance that the market price of the Fund’s shares, either absolutely or relative to NAV, will increase as a result of any share repurchases. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005398/en/