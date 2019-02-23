ATTENTION KRAFT HEINZ EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in certain Employee Benefit Plans

Zamansky LLC has commenced an investigation of The Kraft Heinz Company
(Nasdaq:KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) on behalf of its current
and former employees for potential violations of the federal Employee
Retirement Income Security Act (“ERISA”) in certain Company sponsored
Employee Benefit Plans. ERISA imposes fiduciary duties to prudently
manage and invest plan assets. Accordingly, Zamansky LLC is
investigating whether the ERISA fiduciaries may have violated duties of
prudence by offering Kraft Heinz stock to employees invested in certain
Employee Benefit Plans.
As recently reported, KHC shares recently plunged nearly 30% in value
after the Company disclosed an SEC investigation into Kraft Heinz’s
accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its
procurement function. Specifically, for the fourth quarter of 2018,
Kraft Heinz recorded a $25 million increase to costs of products sold.
Further, Kraft Heinz disclosed that it is currently implementing
improvements to its internal controls, as well as taking other remedial
measures. On February 22, KHC shares closed down more than 27% to $34.95
per share.
If you are a current or former Kraft Heinz employee participating in a
Company sponsored Employee Benefits Plan, you are encouraged to contact
Zamansky LLC for further information. According to employee stock and
investment fraud attorney, Jake Zamansky, Kraft Heinz employees who
purchased and held KHC stock through an Employee Benefits Plan may have
had their retirement savings damaged. “Recently reported news concerning
Kraft Heinz raises serious issues including whether the Company’s
fiduciaries properly executed their duties under ERISA,” Zamansky
states. ERISA is designed to protect employees’ retirement savings from
imprudent and inappropriate investments.
What Current and Former Kraft Heinz Employees Can Do
If you are an existing or former Kraft Heinz employee who purchased and
held KHC stock through an Employee Benefits Plan, please contact our
firm for an evaluation of your rights. You can contact Jake Zamansky by
telephone at (212) 742-1414 or by email at jake@zamansky.com.
About Zamansky LLC
Zamansky LLC is a leading stock law firm with a practice in securities
fraud, ERISA and employment class actions. We are investment fraud
attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our
practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively
prosecute cases and recover investment losses.
To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190223005016/en/