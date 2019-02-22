Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Violated Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:14am EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces an investigation of Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) for possible violations of securities laws.

If you lost money on your Kraft Heinz investment, you are encouraged to contact us at: http://ademilaw.com/case/kraft-heinz or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Kraft Heinz violated securities laws by failing to tell investors that its "accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors" were deficient and inadequate.  In addition, the investigation focuses on whether Kraft Heinz correctly accounted for the goodwill associated with U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail, and certain intangible assets, primarily the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks.   

If you lost money on your Kraft Heinz investment and want additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/kraft-heinz.                         

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in protecting investor rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-the-kraft-heinz-company-khc-violated-securities-laws-300800212.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
12:14aAdemi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Viol..
PR
02/21KRAFT HEINZ : discloses SEC probe, cuts dividend, misses earnings forecasts
AQ
02/21Kraft Heinz forecasts gloomy 2019, writes down value of iconic brands
RE
02/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Hei..
BU
02/21Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Kraft..
BU
02/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft..
BU
02/21THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BU
02/21KRAFT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21KRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/21KRAFT HEINZ : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.