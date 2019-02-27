Log in
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/27 10:39:49 am
32.455 USD   -2.01%
10:12aCampbell Soup beats earnings estimates, shares rise
09:43aNivea maker warns of threat from niche consumer brands
02:48aKRAFT HEINZ : Pays Price For Snubbing Retailers
Campbell Soup beats earnings estimates, shares rise

02/27/2019 | 10:12am EST
The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co on Wednesday reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings, helped by its acquisitions of Snyder's-Lance and Pacific Foods.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents a share in the second quarter ended Jan. 27, beating the average analyst estimate of 70 cents, according to Refinitiv data. Campbell's shares jumped 5 percent in premarket trading.

Net sales rose 24 percent to $2.71 billion, while organic sales were flat. In 2017, Campbell agreed to buy pretzels and Cape Cod chips maker Snyder's-Lance Inc for $4.87 billion, and organic soup maker Pacific Foods for $700 million.

Like other packaged food companies, Campbell has been struggling to attract young, increasingly health-conscious consumers. It has tried to make its portfolio healthier, and launched a cost-cutting and divestment plan in August.

Campbell reported a net quarterly loss, hurt by higher restructuring costs and a $346 million writedown of its troubled fresh food business.

This is the fourth time Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell has written down the value of its fresh unit since September 2016, knocking about $1.35 billion off its value in total. The unit, which was put up for sale in August after a months-long strategic review, includes Bolthouse Farms. The business has struggled in recent years, with issues ranging from farming missteps to the recall of 3.8 million bottles of protein shakes.

Campbell said on Tuesday that it expects to name buyers for Bolthouse and its international business by the end of its fiscal year in July. The company also said it had agreed to sell salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet to a unit of Fountain of Health USA, which makes hummus, dips and prepared salads. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sources told Reuters in December that Kraft Heinz Co and Mondelez International Inc were among those bidding for Campbell's international business, which includes Australian cookie brand Arnott's and Danish baked snacks maker Kelsen Group.

The net loss attributable to Campbell was $59 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with earnings of $285 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

By Richa Naidu
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 5.53% 34.68 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -0.27% 47.25 Delayed Quote.18.49%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.42% 32.6366 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 049 M
EBIT 2019 5 647 M
Net income 2019 3 873 M
Debt 2019 28 169 M
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
P/E ratio 2020 11,01
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 40 388 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.05%40 388
NESTLÉ14.36%279 334
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL18.49%68 497
DANONE9.97%52 707
GENERAL MILLS18.64%27 964
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.51%24 303
