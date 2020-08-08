Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett, as Berkshire Hathaway takes big writedown

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on
Saturday announced a $9.8 billion writedown for its Precision
Castparts aircraft and industrial parts business, as the
coronavirus pandemic punished Warren Buffett's largest
acquisition and caused 10,000 job losses.
Berkshire, which acquired Precision for $32.1 billion in
2016, said COVID-19 caused airlines to slash aircraft orders,
resulting in significantly less demand for Precision's products
and causing revenue to fall by about one third.
It said Precision's results may continue suffering as the
unit undertakes an "aggressive restructuring" to shrink
operations to meet lower expected future demand.
Precision ended 2019 with 33,417 employees, meaning it has
since shed about 30% of its workforce.
Berkshire said it also took a $513 million charge on its
26.6% stake in Kraft Heinz Co, which on July 30 took
writedowns on several of its businesses, including its Maxwell
House and Oscar Mayer brands.
The charges cut into Berkshire's bottom line, though the
Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate nevertheless posted an 87%
increase in second-quarter net income because of unrealized
gains in its common stock investments such as Apple Inc
Berkshire said it repurchased $5.1 billion of stock in the
quarter, the most since it loosened its buyback policy in 2018,
and confirming its hint in a July 8 regulatory filing that it
had become more aggressive with buybacks.
Quarterly net income rose to $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per
Class A share, from $14.07 billion, or $8,608 per share, a year
earlier.
An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized
stock losses and gains with net results, causing huge swings
that Buffett considers meaningless. Berkshire had posted a
$49.75 billion net loss in the first quarter.
Second-quarter operating profit fell 10% to $5.53 billion,
or about $3,463 per Class A share, from $6.14 billion, or $3,757
per share, a year earlier.
Berkshire also ended June with $146.6 billion of cash and
equivalents, in part because Buffett exited his bet on the
airline industry by selling $6 billion of stock.
