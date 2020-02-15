Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Markets : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Matt Wirz

Investors dumped bonds of Kraft Heinz Co. Friday when Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings pushed their ratings of the company into junk territory following a disappointing earnings report.

A downgrade by two of the three major ratings firms typically forces index operators to classify Kraft as below investment grade and prohibit many bond funds from holding the debt.

Kraft's bond due 2046 fell to about 90 cents on the dollar Friday from 96 cents Thursday and 101 cents before the earnings disclosure. About $4.5 billion of the company's bonds traded in the two days following the disclosure, according to data from MarketAxess. That figure represents about 20% of the company's $23 billion face amount of bonds outstanding, according to data from Bank of America Corp.

Fitch and S&P pointed to Kraft's commitment to keep paying shareholder dividends despite decreased earnings as a risk to bondholders.

"We believe it's important to Kraft Heinz shareholders to maintain our dividend during this time of transformation," said Michael Mullen, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Kraft. "We also remain committed to reducing leverage over time as we reposition the company for sustainable growth and returns."

Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook on its Kraft rating -- currently at the lowest rung of investment grade -- to "negative" from "stable" on Friday but didn't cut the rating.

The downgrades by Fitch and S&P will likely make Kraft the largest "fallen angel" to enter the junk-bond market since 2005, according to research by Bank of America. That change would make Kraft bonds account for 1.9% of a widely tracked high-yield bond index, the bank's analysts said.

The food maker's sales have fallen in recent years as consumers shift away from the processed products that make up its core brands toward fresher and healthier options.

"The company lost sight of investing to manage long-term trends facing the business, such as the overall shift toward healthier eating by Kraft Heinz consumers," said Abigail Ingalls, an analyst at Breckinridge Capital Advisors, which doesn't own Kraft bonds.

Treasury bonds rallied Friday after the release of a U.S. retail sales report that, while reasonably strong, was somewhat disappointing in its details, according to analysts. The 10-year bond yield, which falls when prices rise, climbed to 1.587% Friday from 1.616% Thursday, according to data from Tradeweb.

Sam Goldfarb contributed to this article.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade
DJ
02/14KRAFT HEINZ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/14LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/14Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Retail Sales -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/14KRAFT HEINZ : For the First Time Ever, PLANTERS Launches New Cheez Balls Flavors..
BU
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/14Kraft Heinz's credit rating cut to 'junk' by Fitch
RE
02/14Pet-Food Sales Set the Pace for Nestlé, Rivals -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 349 M
EBIT 2020 4 478 M
Net income 2020 2 763 M
Debt 2020 26 727 M
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 32 825 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,50  $
Last Close Price 26,88  $
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Keller President
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-16.34%32 825
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.08%308 170
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC7.17%84 587
DANONE-1.87%50 601
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.40%33 287
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.47%32 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group