Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company Investors (KHC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company investors (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 21, 2019, The company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.” On this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kraft Heinz securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
10:41pKRAFT HEINZ : discloses SEC probe, cuts dividend, misses earnings forecasts
AQ
10:37pKraft Heinz forecasts gloomy 2019, writes down value of iconic brands
RE
10:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Hei..
BU
09:40pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Kraft..
BU
08:27pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft..
BU
06:36pTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BU
05:31pKRAFT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06pKRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05:02pKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/18KRAFT HEINZ CO : annual earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 300 M
EBIT 2018 6 343 M
Net income 2018 3 916 M
Debt 2018 29 782 M
Yield 2018 5,23%
P/E ratio 2018 15,87
P/E ratio 2019 13,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 58 850 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 55,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 850
NESTLÉ12.81%276 708
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.89%69 306
DANONE8.73%51 913
GENERAL MILLS17.46%28 017
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS14.00%24 026
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.