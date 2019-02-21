Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company Investors (KHC)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company investors (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, The company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.” On this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

