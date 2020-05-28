Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as U.S. consumers order online amid COVID-19 crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:21am EDT
A customer wearing a protective mask shops in a store following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City

By Martinne Geller

Impulse purchases - gum, mints and snack bars tossed into a shopping basket as one snakes through the supermarket checkout line - are falling as more people get groceries delivered or pick them up curbside.

U.S. sales of mints are down 30 percent year-on-year at stores tracked by market researcher Nielsen in the 11 weeks ending on May 16, while sales of gum are down 28 percent.

The pandemic has prompted many people to switch to online grocery shopping rather than visiting stores, where snacks and other so-called "impulse purchases" are placed strategically near checkout lines.

"Sales in our gum and mint category have also been significantly impacted by social distancing protocols," Hershey, maker of Ice Breakers mints, said in a filing onWednesday.

Mondelez International last month forecast "material declines" in its gum business, which includes Trident and Stride, in the second quarter, describing that category as "the most impulse in nature." Gum, which is mostly consumed when people go out, is often bought in convenience stores, many of which are closed, it added.

Consumers are not, however, abandoning oral care amid social distancing measures. Toothpaste and mouth wash sales are up 12 percent and 13 percent, respectively, for the 11-week period, according to Nielsen.

In general, packaged food makers, including Nestle, Kraft Heinz and General Mills have seen a huge boost since the pandemic forced the closure of restaurants, bars and hotels, leading people to eat more at home. The shaky economy in the United States could be another factor in the decline in sales of the "to-go" snack items, because they're not seen by consumers as necessities, according to Amy Goldsmith, a food marketing consultant in Los Angeles.

"With the economy, snacking is probably going to take a hit, if it hasn't already," she said. "If you're not on-the-go, you can make yourself a sandwich or have leftovers from last night, so you're not wasting."

Performance nutrition bars, which many companies pitch as healthy snacks, are down 19 percent in the 11 weeks ending on May 16, according to Nielsen.

Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND Snacks, said there remained a lot of uncertainty. "It's very difficult to plan," he told Reuters. "People aren't working out, they're not on the go as much," Jon Nudi, General Mills' head of North America retail, told Reuters on Wednesday, noting that diet-focused bars with low calories or sugar were particularly affected.

General Mills, owner of Nature Valley and Larabar snack bars, is the biggest player in a global snack bar market worth $16.7 billion at retail, according to market researcher Euromonitor International.

"People, at least for the time-being, have put off dieting ... to embrace more indulgent things," Nudi said, noting his company's Betty Crocker dessert mixes saw sales jump more than 100 percent in the early days of the pandemic.

Nudi said snack bar sales should improve as lockdown rules ease, but noted that recessions usually hurt spending on food.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 1.50% 60.82 Delayed Quote.11.87%
MINT 1.75% 4.65 Real-time Quote.-4.79%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 1.53% 50.35 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.59% 101.96 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 2.70% 31.03 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
03:21aGum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as U.S. consumers order online amid COV..
RE
05/28THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26Companies Tap Digital Tools to Hire Grads, Host Interns
DJ
05/19KRAFT HEINZ : Grant & Eisenhofer Announces That Court Has Vacated Notice of Pend..
PR
05/18KRAFT HEINZ CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
05/18KRAFT HEINZ : Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer for Up To $2.2..
BU
05/13KRAFT HEINZ : Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer and Ryan Newman are Back at the Track
BU
05/05KRAFT HEINZ : Heinz Ketchup Releases Ridiculously Slow, All-Red Puzzle To Pass T..
AQ
05/05KRAFT HEINZ CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/04KRAFT HEINZ : Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for $1...
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 987 M
EBIT 2020 4 729 M
Net income 2020 2 602 M
Debt 2020 26 185 M
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 37 913 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 31,03 $
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.42%37 913
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.10%305 533
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.59%70 788
DANONE-16.78%43 830
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.87%36 320
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-9.48%26 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group