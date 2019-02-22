Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Kraft Heinz Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/22/2019 | 07:09pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft Heinz” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kraft Heinz announced on September 21, 2019, that it received a subpoena from the SEC in October 2018 concerning an investigation into the Company’s “procurement area, more specifically the Company's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function.” Based on this information, shares of Kraft Heinz fell almost 27.5% on September 22, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 406 M
EBIT 2019 6 436 M
Net income 2019 4 432 M
Debt 2019 27 915 M
Yield 2019 5,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,36
P/E ratio 2020 12,94
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 58 752 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 752
NESTLÉ13.43%280 606
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL20.93%69 912
DANONE10.23%52 670
GENERAL MILLS20.57%28 017
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.71%23 973
