Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Kraft Heinz Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:04pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft Heinz” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kraft Heinz announced on February 21, 2019, that it received a subpoena from the SEC in October 2018 concerning an investigation into the Company’s “procurement area, more specifically the Company's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function.” Based on this information, shares of Kraft Heinz fell almost 27.5% on February 22, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
03:17pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Tests Key Level At 2,800 As Trump Delays China Tarif..
DJ
03:04pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02:19pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett says Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz
RE
12:20pKRAFT HEINZ : Buy $10,000 Worth Of Kraft Products, Get Free Ticket To Buffettsto..
AQ
08:37aWARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz -- Update
DJ
07:57aKRAFT HEINZ : Everything the light touches is our kingdom | Calamatta Cuschieri
AQ
07:57aKRAFT HEINZ : facing turmoil
AQ
07:49aWARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz
DJ
07:47aTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AQ
07:45aTHE LATEST : Buffett says tariffs have hit Berkshire Hathaway
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 109 M
EBIT 2019 5 719 M
Net income 2019 3 873 M
Debt 2019 28 255 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 42 619 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-18.80%42 619
NESTLÉ13.96%278 299
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.21%68 916
DANONE9.71%52 396
GENERAL MILLS19.62%27 797
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.22%23 895
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.