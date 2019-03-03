Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KHC Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Kraft Heinz Company Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit – KHC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 09:36am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) from May 4, 2017 through February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kraft Heinz investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kraft Heinz class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1514.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1514.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
09:36aKHC Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Kraft Heinz Company Investors of Important Dea..
BU
03/01KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
03/01Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Kraft He..
PR
03/01WeissLaw LLP Investigates The Kraft Heinz Company
PR
03/01KRAFT HEINZ : UFC, Oscar Mayer P3, and DEVOUR Announce Multi-Year Marketing Part..
AQ
02/28KRAFT HEINZ CO : Material Impairments (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28KRAFT HEINZ : UFC®, Oscar Mayer P3, and DEVOUR Announce Multi-Year Marketing Par..
BU
02/27LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
02/27Campbell Soup beats earnings estimates, shares rise
RE
02/27Nivea maker warns of threat from niche consumer brands
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 917 M
EBIT 2019 5 479 M
Net income 2019 3 764 M
Debt 2019 28 169 M
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 40 473 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 39,4 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.72%40 473
NESTLÉ13.78%276 800
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL17.81%68 107
DANONE7.10%51 629
GENERAL MILLS21.03%28 125
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY3.73%23 804
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.