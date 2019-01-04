Kraft Heinz : Completes Acquisition of Primal Kitchen

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Primal Nutrition, LLC, makers of Primal Kitchen branded products.

Primal Kitchen is a young, vibrant, better-for-you brand primarily focused on Condiments, Sauces and Dressings including Mayonnaise, Salad Dressings and Avocado Oil, with growing product lines in Healthy Snacks and other categories.

Primal Kitchen will join Kraft Heinz under Springboard, which is Kraft Heinz’s dynamic platform created to partner with founders and brands that will disrupt the food industry. Leveraging Kraft Heinz’s assets and infrastructure, Primal Kitchen will operate as an autonomous company and continue to be led by its current leadership team. Its headquarters will remain in Oxnard, California.

“Primal Kitchen is an authentic, premium and growing brand that complements our core Condiments & Sauces categories,” said Paulo Basilio, U.S. Zone President for Kraft Heinz. “We are excited to partner with the Company’s strong team to drive growth across multiple categories and reach more consumers looking for these amazing products.”

Mark Sisson, Co-Founder of Primal Kitchen said, “Kraft Heinz recognizes the value of our Primal Kitchen mission and the consumer demand for it. This philosophy will stay with us as we leverage the resources of this new partnership to reach millions more of the consumers who have been seeking products like ours for years.”

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

About Mark Sisson & Primal Kitchen®

Mark Sisson, New York Times bestselling author, media personality, ex-endurance athlete (5th place USA Marathon Championship, 4th place Hawaii Ironman finish) founded Primal Kitchen in 2015. He has been educating the world on nutrition and the benefits of high-quality fats and protein for the last decade via his blog, MarksDailyApple.com. Mark set out to create the world’s best-tasting, real-food pantry staples. Primal Kitchen delivers on its promise to create uncompromisingly delicious products that are free of dairy, gluten, grains, and soy, and emphasize beneficial fats and high-quality proteins. Primal Kitchen is the maker of the number one selling Condiment, Mayo made with Avocado Oil, and the number one selling Salad Dressing, Ranch Dressing, in natural grocery. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com.

