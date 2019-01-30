Kraft Heinz : Completes Sale of Indian Brands Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti to Zydus Wellness Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) today announced it has completed the sale of Indian brands Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti to Zydus Wellness Limited and its affiliates.

“The sale of this niche business fits into our overall global growth strategy and our focus on investing in and growing brands within our core categories, and where we see a clear path to sustainable competitive advantage,” said Bernardo Hees, Chief Executive Officer of Kraft Heinz.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kraft Heinz sold to Zydus Wellness Limited and an affiliate 100% of its equity shares in Heinz India Private Limited, which is comprised of Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti brands, and two manufacturing facilities, with approximately 760 employees associated with these brands and operations.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED

Zydus Wellness Ltd. (ZWL) is the listed entity of the Zydus group and is one of the leading companies in the fast growing Indian consumer health market. The company has grown over the years on the back of pioneering brands like Sugar Free, EverYuth and Nutralite and innovations offering new benefits to consumers. Sugar Free, the flagship brand of Zydus Wellness, launched in 1988, is a sugar substitute that leads the market with dominant market share. ‘Sugar Free’, the largest selling sweetener brand in the country with over 93% market share, has now become more of a lifestyle brand rather than just a sugar substitute for diabetics. The skincare range of products sold under the umbrella brand ‘EverYuth’ has been able to retain its leadership position despite increasing competition and an influx of international brands. ‘Nutralite’, India’s largest selling table spread has gained widespread consumer acceptance as a healthier substitute to butter.

