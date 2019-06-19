Log in
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : Country Time Takes a Stand to Legalize Lemonade Stands

06/19/2019

Lemonade Stands are Legal in Only 14 States

Last year, Country Time Legal-Ade helped kids across the country pay permit fees and fines on their lemonade stands due to outdated permit laws. This year, inspired by bills passed in Texas and Colorado that changed archaic rules outlawing lemonade stands, Country Time will give lemonade-lovers the tools to start changing their state’s permit laws. After all, unpermitted lemonade stands are only legal in 14 out of 50 states.

Lemonade stands help kids build strong work habits, have fun, and become young entrepreneurs. The reality is, they are being shut down because of old, arcane and very real permit laws. Last summer, Country Time took a stand by introducing Legal-Ade: a crack team ready to straighten out lemonade stand-related permits and fines. Legal-Ade defended kids’ rite to a lemonade stand and all the benefits they bestow.

This summer, Country Time wants to legalize lemonade stands across the country by giving parents and kids the tools to start changing the laws in their state. Simply go to www.countrytimelegalade.com to learn if lemonade stands are legal in your state without a permit. If they aren’t, Country Time is helping you start the process by giving you the information to contact your local state representative and providing a downloadable Legal-Ade support yard sign. Watch a video here on how to start changing your local lemonade laws.

If you live in a state that deems unpermitted lemonade stands illegal, don’t worry, Legal-Ade is still helping kids this summer. Any child fined for running an unpermitted lemonade stand can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement. To apply, simply upload the image of your child's permit or fine along with a description of what your lemonade stand means to your child, in his or her own words. The submission will be reviewed by the Legal-Ade team and if it complies with the terms, you will receive the exact amount to cover the permit or fine, up to $300.00*. Visit www.countrytimelegalade.com for complete details.

Go ahead, kids. Run your lemonade stands. Country Time Legal-Ade is on your side and will protect you. When life hands you outdated laws, legalize lemonade. Join the conversation: @CountryTime on Instagram and Twitter.

*Country Time is not providing any legal advice or services. Legal-Ade is open to residents of the 50 U.S. (including D.C.), who are the parent or legal guardian of a child under 14 years of age operating a lemonade stand. Program ends 11:59 pm ET on 9/2/19 or when $30,000 worth of offers have been awarded, whichever comes first. See our Official Rules for status of available offers and all other details on www.countrytimelegalade.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
