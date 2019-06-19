Kraft Heinz : Country Time Takes a Stand to Legalize Lemonade Stands

Last year, Country Time Legal-Ade helped kids across the country
pay permit fees and fines on their lemonade stands due to outdated
permit laws. This year, inspired by bills passed in Texas and Colorado
that changed archaic rules outlawing lemonade stands, Country Time will
give lemonade-lovers the tools to start changing their state’s permit
laws. After all, unpermitted lemonade stands are only legal in 14 out of
50 states.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005134/en/
Lemonade stands help kids build strong work habits, have fun, and become
young entrepreneurs. The reality is, they are being shut down because of
old, arcane and very real permit laws. Last summer, Country Time took
a stand by introducing Legal-Ade: a crack team ready to straighten out
lemonade stand-related permits and fines. Legal-Ade defended kids’ rite
to a lemonade stand and all the benefits they bestow.
This summer, Country Time wants to legalize lemonade stands
across the country by giving parents and kids the tools to start
changing the laws in their state. Simply go to www.countrytimelegalade.com
to learn if lemonade stands are legal in your state without a permit. If
they aren’t, Country Time is helping you start the process by
giving you the information to contact your local state representative
and providing a downloadable Legal-Ade support yard sign. Watch a video here
on how to start changing your local lemonade laws.
If you live in a state that deems unpermitted lemonade stands illegal,
don’t worry, Legal-Ade is still helping kids this summer. Any child
fined for running an unpermitted lemonade stand can have his or her
parent apply for reimbursement. To apply, simply upload the image of
your child's permit or fine along with a description of what your
lemonade stand means to your child, in his or her own words. The
submission will be reviewed by the Legal-Ade team and if it complies
with the terms, you will receive the exact amount to cover the permit or
fine, up to $300.00*. Visit www.countrytimelegalade.com
for complete details.
Go ahead, kids. Run your lemonade stands. Country Time Legal-Ade
is on your side and will protect you. When life hands you outdated laws,
legalize lemonade. Join the conversation: @CountryTime on Instagram and
Twitter.
*Country Time is not providing any legal advice or services. Legal-Ade
is open to residents of the 50 U.S. (including D.C.), who are the parent
or legal guardian of a child under 14 years of age operating a lemonade
stand. Program ends 11:59 pm ET on 9/2/19 or when $30,000 worth of
offers have been awarded, whichever comes first. See our Official
Rules for status of available offers and all other details on www.countrytimelegalade.com.
ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved
products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To
Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the
largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of
approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and
emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of
innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of
our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/
or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005134/en/