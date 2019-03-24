Kraft Heinz : Hockeyville™ USA Announces Top Four Finalists; Public Voting to Begin March 30

Grand Prize Winner to Be Awarded Opportunity to Host an NHL® Pre-Season Game and $150,000 in Rink Upgrades

In partnership with the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL), Kraft Heinz is proud to announce the top four finalist communities competing for the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2019.

Each of the four finalists will receive funds for rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz, with the grand prize winner awarded the opportunity to host an NHLPre-Season Game and receive $150,000 in rink upgrades. The runner-up will receive $30,000 in rink upgrades, and each second-place rink will receive $10,000 in rink upgrades. Additionally, each of the four finalists will receive $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams program.

The four communities advancing to the public voting round are:

Calumet Colosseum in Calumet, Mich.

Wexford County Civic Center in Cadillac, Mich.

Eagle River Sports Arena in Eagle River, Wis.

Bernicks Arena in Sartell, Minn.

“We were blown away by the compelling, heartfelt stories we received this year from America’s hockey communities,” said Magen Hanrahan, vice president of media and marketing services at Kraft Heinz. “The top four finalists have already won over our judges, and we’re excited to watch them inspire communities across the country during the voting round.”

This year’s voting schedule is as follows:

Round 1 (March 24 – March 30) – Each of the four final rinks will rally their communities and supporters nationwide to prepare for the live voting period.

Round 2 (March 30 at 7:00 a.m. EDT – March 31 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) – For 28 hours, fans across the country can cast an unlimited amount of votes for their favorite rink at www.KraftHockeyville.com. The community with the most cumulative votes, subject to final Sponsor determination, will win the title of Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2019.

Hockeyville™ USA 2019. Round 3 (March 31) – The winner of Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2019 will be announced live during an intermission of an NHL® game on NBCSN and be awarded the grand prize opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season Game and receive $150,000 in rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz. The first prize (runner-up) rink will receive $30,000 toward rink upgrades, and each second-place rink will receive $10,000.

New in 2019, one lucky voter will win a trip for two to a Stanley Cup® Final game with round-trip air transportation, two nights’ accommodations, two tickets to the game and $1,500 spending money. Each vote cast for any of the four finalists equals one entry into the sweepstakes for up to 40 entries.1

For complete contest rules, voting information, and program details, visit www.KraftHockeyville.com. Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2019 can also be found on Facebook (KraftHockeyvilleUSA), Twitter (@HockeyvilleUSA), and Instagram (KraftHockeyvilleUSA). Fans can join the conversation using #HockeyvilleUSA.

