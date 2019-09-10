Log in
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

09/10/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Keller Bruno

Requiring Statement

Kraft Heinz Co[ KHC ]

(Month/Day/Year)

09/01/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

ONE PPG PLACE, SUITE 3200

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

Zone President, Canada

Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

PITTSBURGH PA

15222

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

73,517(1)(2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock Options (right to buy)

05/01/2019(3)

05/01/2024

Common Stock

25,000

22.56

D

Stock Options (right to buy)

02/12/2020(4)

02/12/2025

Common Stock

19,093

30.46

D

Stock Options (right to buy)

03/01/2021(5)

03/01/2026

Common Stock

12,877

77.66

D

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The total amount includes: (i) 48 restricted stock units awarded on March 1, 2016 pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program scheduled to cliff-vest and settle in stock on the fifth anniversary of the grant date (the total number includes six dividend equivalents that accrued under a dividend reinvestment program on restricted stock units granted pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program), (ii) 521 restricted stock units awarded on March 1, 2017 pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program scheduled to cliff-vest and settle in stock on the fifth anniversary of the grant date (the total number includes 49 dividend equivalents that accrued under a dividend reinvestment program on restricted stock units granted pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program), (iii) 6,526 restricted stock units awarded on August 16, 2019 pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program scheduled to cliff-vest and settle in stock on the fifth anniversary of the grant date,
  2. (continued from footnote 1) (iv) 59,032 restricted stock units awarded on August 16, 2019 scheduled to settle in stock as follows: 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date, 25% on the third anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 25% on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, (v) 4,878 restricted stock units awarded on August 16, 2019 scheduled to settle in stock as follows: 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 50% on the third anniversary of the grant date and (vi) 2,512 shares of common stock acquired directly from the Issuer pursuant to the compensation committee approved Issuer's Bonus Swap Program. The restricted stock units described in this footnote will vest subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements.
  3. Options cliff-vested on May 1, 2019.
  4. Options cliff-vest on February 12, 2020, subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option award agreement. The total number includes 574 "matching" options granted pursuant to the Issuer's legacy Bonus Swap Program
  5. Options cliff-vest on March 1, 2021, subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option award agreement.

Remarks:

/s/ Rashida La Lande, by

09/10/2019

Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:31:03 UTC
