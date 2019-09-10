Kraft Heinz : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

The total amount includes: (i) 48 restricted stock units awarded on March 1, 2016 pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program scheduled to cliff-vest and settle in stock on the fifth anniversary of the grant date (the total number includes six dividend equivalents that accrued under a dividend reinvestment program on restricted stock units granted pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program), (ii) 521 restricted stock units awarded on March 1, 2017 pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program scheduled to cliff-vest and settle in stock on the fifth anniversary of the grant date (the total number includes 49 dividend equivalents that accrued under a dividend reinvestment program on restricted stock units granted pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program), (iii) 6,526 restricted stock units awarded on August 16, 2019 pursuant to the Issuer's Bonus Swap Program scheduled to cliff-vest and settle in stock on the fifth anniversary of the grant date,
(continued from footnote 1) (iv) 59,032 restricted stock units awarded on August 16, 2019 scheduled to settle in stock as follows: 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date, 25% on the third anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 25% on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, (v) 4,878 restricted stock units awarded on August 16, 2019 scheduled to settle in stock as follows: 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 50% on the third anniversary of the grant date and (vi) 2,512 shares of common stock acquired directly from the Issuer pursuant to the compensation committee approved Issuer's Bonus Swap Program. The restricted stock units described in this footnote will vest subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements.
Options cliff-vested on May 1, 2019.
Options cliff-vest on February 12, 2020, subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option award agreement. The total number includes 574 "matching" options granted pursuant to the Issuer's legacy Bonus Swap Program
Options cliff-vest on March 1, 2021, subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option award agreement.
The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:31:03 UTC