Kraft Heinz : Introducing Fruitlove, a New Spoonable Way to Smoothie

Try Fruitlove for FREE on National Smoothie Day

It’s no secret that Americans are snacking more often and expect more from the foods they snack on today. This includes demand for unique flavor combinations and a variety of textures, as well as foods that have real nutritional value, satisfy your hunger, and of course, taste delicious. With over one third of active people in America drinking smoothies as part of their healthy routines1, the time is now to raise the bar on America’s smoothie game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005122/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing Fruitlove, the new spoonable smoothie that combines the benefits of creamy yogurt and real fruits and vegetables, with the added convenience of an adorable green spoon. Each cup of Fruitlove is packed with the goodness of 3 or more real fruits and vegetables, provides a good source of protein and calcium, and is an excellent source of vitamins A, B1, and B3.

Fruitlove comes in five delicious flavors, including:

Strawberry Banana Twirl: Made with Strawberry, Banana, Rhubarb, Raspberry, & Carrot

Made with Strawberry, Banana, Rhubarb, Raspberry, & Carrot Harvest Berry Blend: Made with Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Carrot, & Beet

Made with Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Carrot, & Beet Mango Medley: Made with Banana, Pineapple, Carrot, & Mango

Made with Banana, Pineapple, Carrot, & Mango Pineapple Coconut Bliss: Made with Banana, Pineapple, Squash, & Coconut

Made with Banana, Pineapple, Squash, & Coconut Blueberry Dream: Made with Banana, Apple, Squash, & Blueberry

“We know that snacking is both functional and emotional and Americans want more from the foods they snack on – more flavor, nutrition and a better overall taste experience,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Head of Brand Building at Fruitlove. “Fruitlove was born from the idea that we could create a better and more exciting way to snack on smoothies.”

In celebration of National Smoothie Day on June 21, Fruitlove is encouraging smoothie lovers everywhere to try a Fruitlove spoonable smoothie for free through ibotta. Simply click https://bit.ly/2ReyDT6 or search “Fruitlove” on ibotta.com and receive a Fruitlove for free!2 The launch will also be supported with a targeted social, digital, and online video campaign.

Fruitlove is available in the yogurt aisle of grocery stores across the country and through select Amazon Fresh locations for an SRP of $1.99. To find Fruitlove near you visit www.getfruitlove.com.

1https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25622/the-truth-about-americas-smoothie-obsession.html

2Offer is available while supplies last

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005122/en/