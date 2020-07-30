Kraft Heinz, Kellogg Say Pandemic Boosted Demand for Packaged Food

By Micah Maidenberg

Kraft Heinz Co. and Kellogg Co. said the Covid-19 pandemic continued to push consumers to snap up packaged food in the second quarter.

Kraft on Thursday said comparable sales, which account for currency fluctuations and the effect of deals, rose more than 7%, while Kellogg reported a 9% comparable-sales increase overall and stronger results in North America, its largest market.

"Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, demand for packaged foods for at-home consumption remained elevated for longer than anticipated," Kellogg said. The maker of Cheez-It snacks, cereals like Special K and Morningstar Farms meatless items said it saw particularly strong demand for its cereals and frozen foods.

Food manufacturers gained ground starting this spring when consumers prepared to spend more time at their homes by filling up their pantries and refrigerators as the coronavirus spread.

Higher sales and heightened demand tied to the stock-up cut against consumer interest in fresher foods and startup brands.

Kraft still faces challenges in its portfolio of grocery products. The company wrote down the value of its Oscar Mayer cold-cuts and Maxwell House coffee brands and several other businesses, recording about $2.9 billion in goodwill impairment charges and asset impairment charges for the quarter. Goodwill impairments included $815 million connected to its business serving retailers in Canada and $655 million tied to its U.S. food-service unit.

Kraft said the food-service "impairments reflect the possibility of slightly lower longer-term growth rates in light of Covid-19 impacts."

Kraft reported a second-quarter loss of $1.65 billion, or $1.35 a share, compared with a profit of $449 million, or 37 cents a share, the year earlier.

The company said excluding the impairment charges and after other adjustments, it earned a second-quarter profit of 80 cents a share, 15 cents more than forecasts from analysts.

Kraft also recorded billions in write-downs last year, moves that weighed on earnings at the company and reflected challenges it faced as consumers sought out fresher foods and items they perceived as healthier.

Overall revenue in the quarter ended June 27 at Kraft rose to $6.65 billion from $6.41 billion for the second quarter last year and was ahead of the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion

Kellogg reported earnings of $351 million, or $1.02 a share, up from $286 million, or 84 cents a share, the year earlier. The company's adjusted profit, accounting for currency fluctuations, rose to $1.26 a share, beating expectations, according to FactSet.

Kellogg said sales in the quarter ended June 27 were roughly flat at $3.47 billion compared with the same period last year but surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.3 billion.

Last July, Kellogg completed its sale of the Keebler cookies and other business to Ferrero Group. That sale affected year-over-year comparisons.

The company said it now expects comparable sales in 2020 to rise about 5% year over year, up from a previous forecast that anticipated no more than a 2% gain.

For the full year, Kellogg expects adjusted earnings, accounting for currency moves, to decrease 1% versus 2019, better than the previous forecast of a 3% to 4% drop. Profit is still being weighed down by the sale of the assets to Ferrero, Kellogg said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com