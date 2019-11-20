Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kraft Heinz : Oscar Mayer Bacon Is the Only Bae You'll Need This Cuffing Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:15am EST

New weighted Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket wraps you in the love of bacon all winter long

Cuffing season is upon us, when singles “tie up” with less-than-perfect significant others to partake in cozy, indoor activities together. But now you can end the search for that special-ish someone, because the only bae you’ll need this year is Oscar Mayer Bacon, thanks to the new Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket.

Designed with delicious strips of sizzlin’ Oscar Mayer Bacon, the Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket is a 15-lb. weighted blanket that will wrap you in so much bacon love, you can actually feel it during cuffing season (and beyond).

Oscar Mayer sets the golden standard of bacon, and we want to help our fans maintain a high standard this cuffing season with the ultimate bae(con),” says Matt Riezman, associate director of marketing for Oscar Mayer. “Just as our bacon is reliable and cooks up perfectly every time, we’re confident the Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket will be the reliable companion you need to get through the winter.”

People in search of warm bacon hugs can head to Twitter now through Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. ET and use the hashtag #CuffOscar and #Giveaway for a chance to win the limited-edition Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket. Fans will be randomly selected to receive the coziest, tastiest bae of cuffing season.

For more information about Oscar Mayer, visit OscarMayer.com or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
09:15aKRAFT HEINZ : Oscar Mayer Bacon Is the Only Bae You'll Need This Cuffing Season
BU
11/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/15KRAFT HEINZ : Recalls 9,500 Cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese on Plastic or M..
DJ
11/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Day Flat As Cisco Weighs on Market
DJ
11/14Cisco's Disappointing Outlook Weighs on Stocks
DJ
11/14Unilever Makes Second Change at the Top -- WSJ
DJ
11/14THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13Unilever Names Former Maersk CEO as Chairman
DJ
11/06New CEO Revamped McDonald's Strategy -- WSJ
DJ
11/05McDonald's New CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 074 M
EBIT 2019 5 032 M
Net income 2019 2 527 M
Debt 2019 28 190 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
Capitalization 38 222 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 32,94  $
Last Close Price 31,30  $
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Keller President
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-US Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.28%38 222
NESTLÉ S.A.30.43%303 497
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL31.68%75 893
DANONE21.35%53 577
GENERAL MILLS, INC.35.88%31 978
THE HERSHEY COMPANY37.67%30 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group