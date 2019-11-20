Kraft Heinz : Oscar Mayer Bacon Is the Only Bae You'll Need This Cuffing Season

New weighted Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket wraps you in the love of bacon all winter long

Cuffing season is upon us, when singles “tie up” with less-than-perfect significant others to partake in cozy, indoor activities together. But now you can end the search for that special-ish someone, because the only bae you’ll need this year is Oscar Mayer Bacon, thanks to the new Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket.

Designed with delicious strips of sizzlin’ Oscar Mayer Bacon, the Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket is a 15-lb. weighted blanket that will wrap you in so much bacon love, you can actually feel it during cuffing season (and beyond).

“Oscar Mayer sets the golden standard of bacon, and we want to help our fans maintain a high standard this cuffing season with the ultimate bae(con),” says Matt Riezman, associate director of marketing for Oscar Mayer. “Just as our bacon is reliable and cooks up perfectly every time, we’re confident the Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket will be the reliable companion you need to get through the winter.”

People in search of warm bacon hugs can head to Twitter now through Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. ET and use the hashtag #CuffOscar and #Giveaway for a chance to win the limited-edition Oscar Mayer BAEcon Blanket. Fans will be randomly selected to receive the coziest, tastiest bae of cuffing season.

