THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : Partners With Crayola to Bring More Fun to Mealtime

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Kraft Mac & Cheese Limited Edition boxes give kids a blank canvas to express themselves during mealtime prep

This back to school season, Kraft is partnering with Crayola to turn the iconic Kraft Mac & Cheese boxes into a blank canvas for kids to create, draw, and color. The limited edition boxes give parents an easy way to turn the nightly meal time prep into an opportunity for kids to tap into their creativity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005058/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“The impact of back-to-school activities and routine puts extra pressure on parents getting kids and dinner to the table. These amazing boxes are one way we can help make parents’ lives easier, by giving kids a fun activity while the Kraft Mac & Cheese they love is cooking,” says Anne Field, Senior Director of Marketing for Kraft. “We’re excited to bring two of the most beloved brands of parents and kids together to make mealtime a win win for everyone.”

“Crayola gives children the power to express all that inspires them as they explore, discover, play, pretend and dream,” said Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development and Global Licensing at Crayola at Crayola. “We are thrilled to partner with Kraft Mac & Cheese to celebrate the creative spirit that lives in the heart of every child.”

Over 2.5 million limited edition boxes will be available nationwide in major retailers. The boxes will feature the familiar Kraft design with plenty of blank space for kids to draw. The partnership also includes the chance for 100 lucky winners the chance to receive a personalized box, printed with their original art and shipped to their home to show off to friends, family, the whole neighborhood. Parents can upload their kids’ box creations with #KraftMacNColor #Contest beginning September 10th. Winners will be chosen based on the originality, colorfulness, and overall creativity of the art. And for budding engineers who like structural art, quick and easy how-to videos are available at Crayola.com/KraftCIY with inspiration on how to turn the boxes into cute creatures like a hedgehog, a dolphin, or a giraffe.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), 18 +. Enter Contest by: 10/20/19. See Official Rules at www.KraftMacNColor.com for entry details and prize descriptions. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT CRAYOLA

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.


© Business Wire 2019
