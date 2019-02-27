Kraft Heinz : Pays Price For Snubbing Retailers

By Heather Haddon

Kraft Heinz Co.'s yearslong quest for cost cuts and profit undermined a key element for success in the packaged-food business: good relationships with supermarkets.

When the food giant said last week it was slashing the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, it became clear its strategy had failed to address a broad consumer shift away from processed meats and other packaged items toward healthier, more natural options.

Another problem for Kraft Heinz was its decision to scale back in-store promotions and discounts that could have buoyed sales of Kraft cheese slices, Capri Sun drinks and other signature products, according to people familiar with the industry and food-sector analysts.

"We may have made a mistake in terms of trying to push hard against certain...retailers and finding out that we weren't as strong as we thought," said Warren Buffett, in discussing the company's troubles on CNBC on Monday. Mr. Buffett's investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., owns more than a quarter of Kraft Heinz. "You've got the weaker bargaining hand than you had ten years ago," he said.

After Kraft and Heinz merged in 2015, and as retailers faced growing pressure from deep-discount chains and online sales, the food company moved to raise prices on some items, including a 25% hike on Capri Sun drinks. Executives at grocer Kroger Co. balked at the move, arguing that price-sensitive shoppers drawn to the low-cost fruit drink would stop buying it, people briefed on the discussions said.

"We lost a lot of business for eight months," one of the people said of the increases. "It didn't achieve the sales that Kroger wanted. It achieved the profit Kraft wanted."

Kraft Heinz officials acknowledged at the time that Capri Sun sales dropped due to the higher price, but said the increase was necessary to pay for a reformulation of the product in response to consumer trends. A drop in promotions of boxed dinners also had hurt its overall sales.

Investment firm 3G Capital LLC, which engineered the megamerger that made Kraft Heinz the world's fifth largest food company, was aggressive about saving costs across the business.

"You had a change in personnel and mind-set," said Don Fitzgerald, a food-sector consultant who was chief marketing officer at Kroger for its Mariano's chain until this month. "There was a clear shift in focus from really working with retailers and being consumer-focused."

The salespeople hired by Kraft Heinz and third-party contractors came with less leverage and ability to promote and discount Oscar Mayer wieners, Kraft slices and other key brands, Mr. Fitzgerald and former Kraft Heinz officials said.

Meanwhile, competition from nonbranded store products grew, particularly in commodities such as cheese that retailers heavily discounted, Kraft Heinz officials have told investors. Kraft natural-cheese sales declined 2% last year by volume, while private-label versions grew by nearly 9%, according to data from market-research firm IRI.

"House brands, private label, is getting stronger," Mr. Buffett said in the television interview. "And it's gonna keep getting bigger."

Total dollar sales for Kraft Heinz in the U.S. have fallen for three straight years, according to IRI data.

Supermarkets have greater options for their shelves today, and power has shifted their way in recent years as grocers gain more market data to determine what sells best.

Packaged-food makers have to be more creative in pitching their products to retailers, and that is particularly the case for center-store aisles as more shoppers buy fresh food. That has made the relationship between grocers and suppliers even more critical for driving sales of goods that consumers increasingly snub.

Kraft Heinz officials say they have made improvements recently, including wider distribution and offering retailers more discounts. Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen pointed to a retailer survey by the Kantar research firm showing that the company ranked fourth among packaged-goods companies on strategy, supply chain and other factors last year, up from fifth in 2017.

"It was part of our commitment to have improving relationships with all our customers as we went through the merger. That has proven out," Mr. Mullen said.

The company said its U.S. pricing, factoring out commodity cost fluctuations, was down 1.4% in the latter half of its fourth quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Those efforts are leading to gains in sales volume, market data show. Its processed cheese products -- which includes Kraft slices, Cheez Whiz and Velveeta -- showed a 6% increase for January after heavy promotions and price drops, while coffee and frozen-entrée sales also improved, according to food-industry analysts at AllianceBernstein.

The company has expanded its own sales force to distribute and merchandise its products at supermarkets. Kraft Heinz said in May that its in-store sales team for the U.S. was 80% larger than in the prior year, which it said is boosting its presence with key retailers.

"Our volume improvement was also supported with a much better service level," said Paulo Basilio, U.S. president for Kraft Heinz, in discussing the price increases last week.

Business relationships, however, take time to repair.

Kraft Heinz laid off roughly 5% of its total workforce after the merger, and job cuts have continued. Veteran Kraft employees who drove some important relationships with retailers over the years left, and were replaced by less-experienced people, the former Kraft Heinz officials said.

"Our sales team really struggled," one of the people said.

Late deliveries to stores also hampered the company. The delays of shipments of products such as Ore-Ida potatoes lessened their prominence on shelves, Mr. Fitzgerald said.

Kraft Heinz's Mr. Mullen said that like other companies, Kraft Heinz has had periodic supply-chain issues.

Last year, Kraft Heinz stepped up investment in its supply-chain and warehouse network, and executives said Thursday it had achieved industry-leading metrics for orders delivered on time and complete. New production lines for frozen potato, meat and other products eliminated supply disruptions, company executives said. That work was expensive, denting the company's profit.

Those in the food industry said Kraft Heinz's merchandising missteps should serve as a warning to other brands.

"The maniacal focus on cost cutting will not ultimately serve the interest of company stakeholders," Bob Goldin, co-founder of the Pentallect Inc. consulting firm, said in a recent note to clients. "We urge all companies to recommit themselves to growing the old fashioned way."

Annie Gasparro contributed to this article.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com