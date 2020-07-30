Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kraft Heinz : Records $2.9 Billion in 2Q Write-Downs But Pandemic Boosts Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 08:00am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Kraft Heinz Co. wrote down the value of its Oscar Mayer cold cuts and Maxwell House coffee brands, and several other businesses, reflecting challenges for the food maker despite sales that have been higher of late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kraft on Thursday said it recorded about $2.9 billion in goodwill impairment charges and asset impairment charges for the second quarter, resulting in a loss at the food manufacturer for the period. The charges were non-cash, Kraft said.

The company said it recorded impairment losses related to intangible assets worth $626 million for the Oscar Mayer unit, $140 million related to Maxwell House and $290 million related to seven other brands.

Goodwill impairments included $815 million connected to its business serving retailers in Canada and $655 million tied to its U.S. foodservice unit.

Kraft said the foodservice "impairments reflect the possibility of slightly lower longer-term growth rates in light of Covid-19 impacts."

Kraft reported a second-quarter loss of $1.65 billion, or $1.35 a share, compared with a profit of $449 million, or 37 cents a share, the year earlier.

The company said excluding the impairment charges and after other adjustments, it earned a second-quarter profit of 80 cents a share, 15 cents more than forecasts from analysts.

Kraft also recorded billions in write-downs last year, moves that weighed on earnings at the company and reflected challenges it faced as consumers sought out fresher foods and items they perceived as healthier.

Overall revenue in the quarter ended June 27 rose to $6.65 billion from $6.41 billion for the second quarter last year and was ahead of the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion.

During the pandemic, consumers have been focused on bigger brands they know well, Kraft Chief Executive Miguel Patricio said in April.

Kraft reported Thursday that comparable sales--which strips out the effects of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures--rose 7.4% in the second quarter.

Higher demand for its food from retailer chains was stimulated by the pandemic and more than offset lower sales to foodservice operators, the company said.

Food manufacturers gained ground starting this spring when consumers filled up their pantries and refrigerators amid lockdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

There are signs that consumer pantry loading is easing. Nestle SA said Thursday sales slowed recently, though the maker of Nescafé coffee and DiGiorno pizza reported comparable sales were up 1.3% in the second quarter.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
08:00aKRAFT HEINZ : Records $2.9 Billion in 2Q Write-Downs But Pandemic Boosts Sales
DJ
07:39aKraft Heinz beats quarterly estimates, takes nearly $3 billion writedown
RE
07:17aKRAFT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aKRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07:06aTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BU
06:44aNestlé's Sales Growth Slows as Once Panic-Struck Shoppers Cut Back
DJ
06:01aKRAFT HEINZ : Philadelphia® Cream Cheese Launches the Easiest Fundraiser on Nati..
BU
12:38aKraft Heinz meat, cheese sales lag as shoppers buy premium products
RE
07/29KRAFT HEINZ : Gafi Executive Director Reviews Future Investment Plans of Kraft H..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 195 M - -
Net income 2020 2 601 M - -
Net Debt 2020 26 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 43 461 M 43 461 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 34,42 $
Last Close Price 35,57 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.71%43 461
NESTLÉ S.A.5.63%337 220
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.10%81 066
DANONE-18.46%46 053
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.18%39 257
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.85%30 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group